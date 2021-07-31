Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Weightlifter El-Bakh wins Qatar's first Olympic gold
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Weightlifter El-Bakh wins Qatar's first Olympic gold

Weightlifter Fares El-Bakh shattered two Games records in Tokyo as he became Qatar's first Olympic champion in history.
AFP | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Fares El-Bakh broke two Olympics records. (Getty Images)

Weightlifter Fares El-Bakh shattered two Games records in Tokyo as he became Qatar's first Olympic champion in history on Saturday. The 2019 world silver medallist dominated the men's 96kg, setting new marks for the clean and jerk (225kg) and total lift (402kg).

"I'm very honoured to have won a gold medal during these Olympics," said El-Bakh, 23. "I hope that my performance was all right during these Games."

Also Read | Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage

Venezuela's Keydomar Sanchez took silver with Anton Pliesnoi finishing third. El-Bakh attempted but failed a world-record 232 on his final lift.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics: Swiss Bencic beats Vondrousova to win women's singles gold

El-Bakh won Qatar's sixth Olympic medal and second in weightlifting, after Saif Asaad's 105kg bronze at Sydney 2000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP