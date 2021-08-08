Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 10 Indian officials for closing ceremony, no limit on athletes
olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 10 Indian officials for closing ceremony, no limit on athletes

In contrast to the ethnic outfit that athletes wore during the opening ceremony, they will be seen in comfortable track suits.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Representational image.(AFP)

There will be no limit on the number of Indian athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday but count of the officials has been capped at 10.

A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony that begins 4.30 PM IST.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze on Saturday, will be India's flag bearer as announced earlier.

As per protocols followed by Indian Olympic Association, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be duly made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year.

Men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh and champion boxer M C Mary Kom were India's flagbearers at the opening ceremony.

Considering the COVID-19 threat, the Indian delegates in Tokyo had limited the count of officials at the opening ceremony to six, while a significant number of athletes stayed away from the event to focus on their competition the following day.

India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold, at Tokyo.

Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021
