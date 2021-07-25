Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in Tokyo?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today(AFP)

Mirabai Chanu gave India their first medal in Tokyo Olympics by winning a silver medal in women's weightlifting 49kg category. The shooters disappointed a little with Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failing to qualify for the medal round in women's 10m Air Rifle event. Saurabh Chaudhuri finished seventh in the men's 10m Air Pistol event. There were mixed results in hockey with the men's team beating New Zealand 3-2 but the women going down 5-1 to Netherlands. On Day 2 of the Olympics, some of India's most prominent athletes like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza begin their campaign in the Games but the medal rounds will depend on shooters Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal and Divyansh Singh Panwar.

Here is India's schedule on Day 2 of the Tokyo

Shooting

*Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal in Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: 5:30am IST.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: 7:45am IST.

*Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: 6:30am IST.

*Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST.

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12pm IST

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak in action in Women's Qualification - Subdivision 1: 6:30am IST

Badminton

P V Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) in Women's Singles Group J Match: 7:10am IST.

Boxing

*M C Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic) in Women's 51kg Round of 32 Bout: 1:30pm IST.

*Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain) in Men's 63kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06pm IST.

Hockey

India vs Australia in Men's Pool A match: 3pm IST

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage 2: 8:10am IST.

Sailing

*Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 1: 8:35am IST.

*Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 1: 11:05am IST.

Swimming

*Maana Patel in Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1: 3:32pm IST.

*Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3: 4:26pm IST.

Table Tennis

*G Sathiyan vs Siu Hang Lam (Hong Kong) in Men's Singles Round 2 Match: 10:30am IST.

*Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine) in Women's Singles Round 2 match 12:00pm IST.

Tennis

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina vs Liudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine) in Women's Doubles Round 1: 7:30am IST.

