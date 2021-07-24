Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Coaches of gold winners to get 12.5 lakh from IOA, Chanu coach to get 10 lakh
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu during the Women's 49kg category weightlifting attempt as she wins a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, in Tokyo on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
Tokyo Olympics: Coaches of gold winners to get 12.5 lakh from IOA, Chanu coach to get 10 lakh

Tokyo Olympics: The coaches of gold medal winners will get 12.5 lakh while those of bronze medallists will be given 7.5 lakh by the IOA.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 05:00 PM IST

Tokyo Games silver winner Mirabai Chanu's coach Vijay Sharma will get 10 lakh after his ward's historic feat as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday announced cash rewards for coaches of Olympic medal winners.

The coaches of gold medal winners will get 12.5 lakh while those of bronze medallists will be given 7.5 lakh by the IOA.

"We have to reward the coaches also for producing Olympic medal winners. They are the ones who are guiding the athletes day in and day out. They are also working hard and making sacrifices, just like the athletes," IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said.

On Thursday, the IOA had announced that it would give the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winners a cash award of 75 lakh apart from giving each of the participating National Sports Federations (NSFs) a bonus amount of 25 lakh.

The silver medal winners will be presented 40 lakh, while the bronze winners will get richer by 25 lakhs.

It also recommended a sum of Rs. 1 lakh to each athlete representing the country at the Tokyo Olympic Games and 30 lakh to each medal-winning NSFs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
