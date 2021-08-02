Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics Day 10 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today

Tokyo Olympics Day 10 Full Schedule: Here is a look at the sequence of all the events of India at the Olympics in Tokyo on Day 10.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics Day 10 India Full Schedule(Agencies)

Tokyo Olympics Day 10 Full Schedule: Kamalpreet Kaur stunned the nation with a 64m throw in the qualification stage of Women's Discus Throw. She will be aiming for a medal in the final event on Monday. Meanwhile, shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will be in action on Day 10 as well, along with sprinter Dutee Chand.

Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage

Here is India's schedule on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

07:24 AM IST: Athletics Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 1 - Dutee Chand

08:00 AM IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput

08:30 AM IST: Women's Hockey Quarterfinal - India vs Australia

01:20 PM IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification - Subject to Qualification

01:30 PM IST: Equestrian Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier - Fouaad Mirza

03:55 PM IST: Athletics Women's 200m Semifinal 1 - Dutee Chand (Subject to Qualification)

04:30 PM IST: Athletics Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur

05:15 PM IST: Equestrian Eventing Individual Jumping Final - Fouaad Mirza (Subject to Qualification)

tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021
