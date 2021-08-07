Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
olympics

Tokyo Olympics Day 15 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today

Tokyo Olympics Day 15 Full Schedule: Here is a look at the sequence of all the events of India at the Olympics in Tokyo on Day 15.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics Day 15 India Full Schedule (Getty Images)

As we head into the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, there isn't much action in store as far as India is concerned. But the ones that there are is pretty big. Aditi Ashok is perilously close to winning a medal in golf, while will Neeraj Chopra will be in action taking part in the final of the men's javelin throw. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who lost the semi-final of the men's freestyle 65kg bout, will have one last shot at redemption as he competes in a bronze medal match.

Here is India's schedule on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

Golf

Diksha Dagar in Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 at 4:17 AM

Aditi Ashok in Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 at 4:48 AM

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia in Men's Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal match at 3:55 PM

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra in Men's Javelin Throw final at 4:30 PM

Topics
aditi ashok bajrang punia neeraj chopra
