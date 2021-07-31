Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
olympics

Tokyo Olympics Day 8 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today

India's quest for another medal will continue on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics as PV Sindhu takes on Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semi-final on Saturday. Here's India's entire schedule on day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Will India be able to secure another medal on Saturday? (Getty Images)

India's quest for another medal will continue on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics as ace shuttler and reigning world champion PV Sindhu takes on Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semi-final on Saturday. Boxer Amit Panghal will open his account in the men's flyweight category, whereas Pooja Rani is one win away from assuring a second medal in boxing for India at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will feature in 50m Rifle 3 Positions, while India women's hockey team will return to the field hoping to strengthen their chances of entering the quarterfinals.

Here is India's schedule on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

GOLF

Anirban Lahiri - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 4:15 AM

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 3: 6:00 AM

ATHLETICS

Seema Punia - Women's Discus Throw Qualification in Group A: 6:00 AM

Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw Qualification in Group B: 7:25 AM

Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B: 3:40 PM

ARCHERY

Atanu Das - Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations: 7:18 AM

BOXING

Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas - Men's Flyweight (48-52kg): 7:30 AM

Pooja Rani vs Qian Li in Women's Middleweight - Quarterfinal: 3:36 PM

SHOOTING

Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification: 8:30 AM

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final (Subject to qualification): 12:30 PM

SAILING

Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar in - Race 10 : 8:35 AM

HOCKEY

India vs South Africa - Women's Pool A: 8:45 AM

BADMINTON

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying - Women's Singles Semi-final: 3:20 PM

tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021
