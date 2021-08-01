Tokyo Olympics Day 9 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today

Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics wasn't great in particular for India as their top guns failed to make a mark. Boxers Pooja Rani and Amit Panghal faced eliminations, while Atanu Das bowled out of the Games as well. India shuttler PV Sindhu's hopes of repeating a silver-medal finish from five years ago in Rio, let alone better it, were dashed as she lost in straight games to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying.

In comparison to the first eight days, Day 9 is slightly less engaging for India with only limited events lined up on Sunday, but two of them hold a lot of significance. Sindhu still has a chance of ensuring a podium finish in her final game of the Tokyo Games, while history awaits the Indian men's hockey team.

Here is India's schedule on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

GOLF

Udayan Mane - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 at 4:11 AM

Anirban Lahiri - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 at 5:55 AM

EQUESTRIAN

Fouaad Mirza - Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual at 4:15 AM

BOXING

Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov - Men's Super-Heavyweight (+91kg) Quarterfinal at 9:36 AM

BADMINTON

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao - Women's Singles Bronze Medal match at 5:00 PM

HOCKEY

India vs Great Britain - Men's Quarter-final at 5:30 PM