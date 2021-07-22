Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: False alarm raised in Indian contingent over Covid
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: False alarm raised in Indian contingent over Covid

Two Indian officials and a coach did not record their data properly in the health app and the Covid Liaison Officer of the contingent was immediately alerted about three members ‘with symptoms.’
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Indian Olympic players during the sending-off ceremony from Delhi Airport for Tokyo Olympics, in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)

Filling up the health data incorrectly could raise a false alarm at the Tokyo Olympics, as some members of the Indian contingent found out on Wednesday night. Two Indian officials and a coach did not record their data properly in the health app, and the Covid Liaison Officer of the contingent Dr Prem Verma was immediately alerted about three members ‘with symptoms.’

That led to a quick investigation and it came out that the data was not filled properly in the health app (OCHA). Every Games participant, from athletes to officials and media, need to record their temperature everyday and answer some basic questions in the app.

Besides the daily testing of athletes, this process has to be followed throughout the Olympic Games.

Verma sent a message to the contingent to be very careful in recording and updating the data.

“I clarify there are no positive cases in the Indian contingent,” said Verma.

“If you make wrong entries in updating your health record, it leads to an alarm by software and CLO gets a mail to resolve it,” said Verma.

“Please fill up the health data correctly in the health app,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP