Tokyo 2020 Olympics Highlights Day 1: Archery Ranking Round results - Pravin 31st, Atanu 35th, Tarundeep 37th

Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 1: The India men's archers struggled to make an impact. Atanu Das finished at 35th position with 653 points after 72 shots. Pravin Jadhav finishes at 31st position with 656 points, Tarundeep Rai at 37th position with 652 points. World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari opened India's campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday. The Indian archer scored 663 points in 72 shots to finish in the 9th position in the Ranking Round. She will face Bhutan's Karma in the next round. Meanwhile, Korea's An San achieved an Olympics record with 680 points.





Follow Highlights of Tokyo Olympics, Day 1: