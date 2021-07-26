Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 3: Sharath Kamal in action; Men's archery team reach quarters, Bhavani Devi wins
- Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 3: The men's archery team for a medal, while in the men's skeet event, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa would hope to make the finals. Paddler Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will also feature. Follow all the scores and updates from Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 3: The men's archery team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav beat Kazakhstan to advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet Korea. India started the day with CA Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to compete at the Olympics, winning her first bout in the Women's Sabre event. On the other hand, in the men's skeet event, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa would hope to make the finals and win India another medal. Elsewhere, paddlers, swimmers, Bhavani Devi, Sumit Nagal, and our sailors will also be in action.
Follow Live Updates of Tokyo Olympics, Day 3:
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 06:29 AM
Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal in action
India's Sharath Kamal will be in action against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in Table Tennis Men's Round 2
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 06:20 AM
India win
India: 10 + 8 + 9 + 8 + 10 + 10 = 55
Kazakhstan: 9 + 9 + 10 + 7 + 9 + 10 = 54
India win the match. Reach quarterfinals.
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 06:14 AM
Men's team archery: Set 3
India: 10 + 9 + 9 + 8 + 10 + 10 = 56
Kazakhstan: 10 + 10 + 9 + 9 + 10 + 9 = 57
Kazakhstan win third Set. Take 2 points. India leading 4-2
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 06:09 AM
Men's team archery: Set 2
India: 10 + 9 + 9 + 8 + 7 + 9 = 52
Kazakhstan: 8 + 8 + 8 + 9 + 9 + 8 = 50
India win second Set. Take 2 points. India leading 4-0 Kazakhstan
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 06:04 AM
Men's team archery: Set 1
India: 9 + 9 + 8 + 9 + 10 + 10 = 55
Kazakhstan: 10 + 9 + 9 + 8 + 8 + 10 = 54
India win first Set. Take 2 points.
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 05:59 AM
Men's team archery begins
India men's team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai takes on Kazakhstan's Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis, and Musssayev Sanzhar in 1/8 Elimination Men's team match
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 05:57 AM
Men's Archery team to begin
India men's team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai will be in action soon.
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 05:45 AM
Next up: Archery men's team 1/8 Elimination
India men's team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai will face off against Kazakhstan's Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis, and Musssayev Sanzhar in Elimination Men's team match
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 05:40 AM
Fencing result
CA Bhavani beats Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia in Fencing Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 match.
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 05:22 AM
First up: Fencing
The first event of the day is Fencing - CA Bhavani takes on Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64.
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 05:17 AM
Day 3 Schedule
5:30 AM IST: FencingWomen's Sabre Individual Table of 64 - CA Bhavani Devi
6:00 AM IST: Archery Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav
6:30 AM IST: Shooting Skeet Men's Qualification - Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Bajwa
6:30 AM IST: Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2 - Sharath Kamal
After 7:30 AM IST: Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 - Sumit Nagal
8:30 AM IST: Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2 - Sutirtha Mukherjee
8:35 AM IST: Sailing Men’s Laser Race 2 and 3 - Vishnu Saravanan
9:10 AM IST: Men’s doubles Badminton Group match - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
10: 15 AM IST: Archery Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav
11:05 AM IST: Sailing Women’s Laser Radical Race 3 and 4 - Nethra Kumanan
12:20 PM IST: Skeet Men’s final (Subject to qualification)
13:00 PM IST: Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3 - Manika Batra
3:06 PM IST: Boxing Men’s 75KG round of 32 - Ashish Kumar
3:50 PM IST: Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash
5:45 PM IST - Women's Hockey - India vs Germany
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 07:08 PM
Tokyo Olympics Day 3- LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics. Yesterday, July 25, was a disappointing day for the Indian contingent. But Monday, July 26, is a new day that brings new hopes. The men's archery team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav will be vying for a medal. On the other hand, in the men's skeet event, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa would hope to make the finals and win India another medal. Elsewhere, paddlers, swimmers, Bhavani Devi, Sumit Nagal, and our sailors will also be in action. Can India increase its medal tally today? Stay tuned to find out!