Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu and Deepika Kumari in focus; rowers and boxers Pooja Rani also in action
- Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5: After a disappointing Day 4, the focus will be on shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth, archers Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumar, boxer Pooja Rani and rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh. Follow all the scores and updates from Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5: The Indian men's hockey team defeating Spain 3-0 in their POOL A game and Lovlina Borgohain making the quarterfinals were the positives for the Indian contingent on Day 4 as the country witnessed more disappointment and exits in shooting and table tennis. But Day 5 brings promise. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth will resume their campaign, while boxer Pooja Rani will take to the ring for the first time in the Games. Archers Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari, and Pravin Jadhav will also look to nail their aims at the range today. Moreover, rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will fight for a spot in the finals of the Lightweight Double Sculls standard.
Follow Live Updates of Tokyo Olympics, Day 5:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 05:29 AM
Men Double Sculls Finals Final B
1. ROC (Ilya Kondratev; Andrey Potapkin), 6:13.73.
2. New Zealand (Jack Lopas; Christopher Harris), 6:15.51.
3. Romania (Ioan Prundeanu; Marian Enache), 6:16.86.
4. Ireland (Ronan Byrne; Philip Doyle), 6:16.89.
5. Germany (Stephan Krueger; Marc Weber), 6:18.13.
6. Lithuania (Saulius Ritter; Aurimas Adomavicius), 6:20.87.
(with AP inputs)
-
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 05:20 AM
Women's hockey match
The first event of the day for India will be the women's hockey match against The Great Britain. India need to win against their opponents to strengthen their chances of going into the next round.
-
Tue, 27 Jul 2021 02:05 PM
Tokyo Olympics Day 5- LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics. Day 4 proved to be yet another disappointing day for the Indians. Except for the men's hockey team (that beat Spain 3-0 in their Pool A match) and Lovlina Borgohain making the quarterfinals, all the other Indian athletes failed to register wins. Day 5, however, will see a flurry of singles events. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth will resume their campaign, while boxer Pooja Rani will take to the ring for the first time in the Games. Archers Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari, and Pravin Jadhav will also look to nail their aims at the range today. Moreover, rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will fight for a spot in the finals of the Lightweight Double Sculls standard. Will Day 5 be a good day for India? Stay tuned to find out!