Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu and Deepika Kumari in focus; rowers and boxers Pooja Rani also in action

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5: The Indian men's hockey team defeating Spain 3-0 in their POOL A game and Lovlina Borgohain making the quarterfinals were the positives for the Indian contingent on Day 4 as the country witnessed more disappointment and exits in shooting and table tennis. But Day 5 brings promise. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth will resume their campaign, while boxer Pooja Rani will take to the ring for the first time in the Games. Archers Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari, and Pravin Jadhav will also look to nail their aims at the range today. Moreover, rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will fight for a spot in the finals of the Lightweight Double Sculls standard.





Follow Live Updates of Tokyo Olympics, Day 5: