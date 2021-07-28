Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu and Deepika Kumari in focus; rowers and boxers Pooja Rani also in action
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5(AGENCIES/HT COLLAGE)
Live

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu and Deepika Kumari in focus; rowers and boxers Pooja Rani also in action

  • Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5: After a disappointing Day 4, the focus will be on shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth, archers Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumar, boxer Pooja Rani and rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh. Follow all the scores and updates from Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 28, 2021 05:42 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5: The Indian men's hockey team defeating Spain 3-0 in their POOL A game and Lovlina Borgohain making the quarterfinals were the positives for the Indian contingent on Day 4 as the country witnessed more disappointment and exits in shooting and table tennis. But Day 5 brings promise. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth will resume their campaign, while boxer Pooja Rani will take to the ring for the first time in the Games. Archers Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari, and Pravin Jadhav will also look to nail their aims at the range today. Moreover, rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will fight for a spot in the finals of the Lightweight Double Sculls standard.


Follow Live Updates of Tokyo Olympics, Day 5:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 28, 2021 05:29 AM IST

    Men Double Sculls Finals Final B

    1. ROC (Ilya Kondratev; Andrey Potapkin), 6:13.73.

    2. New Zealand (Jack Lopas; Christopher Harris), 6:15.51.

    3. Romania (Ioan Prundeanu; Marian Enache), 6:16.86.

    4. Ireland (Ronan Byrne; Philip Doyle), 6:16.89.

    5. Germany (Stephan Krueger; Marc Weber), 6:18.13.

    6. Lithuania (Saulius Ritter; Aurimas Adomavicius), 6:20.87.


    (with AP inputs)

  • JUL 28, 2021 05:20 AM IST

    Women's hockey match

    The first event of the day for India will be the women's hockey match against The Great Britain. India need to win against their opponents to strengthen their chances of going into the next round.

  • JUL 27, 2021 02:05 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5- LIVE

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics. Day 4 proved to be yet another disappointing day for the Indians. Except for the men's hockey team (that beat Spain 3-0 in their Pool A match) and Lovlina Borgohain making the quarterfinals, all the other Indian athletes failed to register wins. Day 5, however, will see a flurry of singles events. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth will resume their campaign, while boxer Pooja Rani will take to the ring for the first time in the Games. Archers Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari, and Pravin Jadhav will also look to nail their aims at the range today. Moreover, rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will fight for a spot in the finals of the Lightweight Double Sculls standard. Will Day 5 be a good day for India? Stay tuned to find out!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 olympics
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu(Getty)
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu(Getty)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics Day 5 India Full Schedule

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 12:43 AM IST
All eyes will be on ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu as she gears up for her second game in the tournament. Here is India's schedule on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man sits among rows of empty seats at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium (REUTERS)
A man sits among rows of empty seats at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium (REUTERS)
olympics

In Tokyo, the emptiness haunts every venue

By Avishek Roy, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:52 PM IST
At the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, in the heart of the city, the empty multi-coloured bucket seats stare back at you. The sound of the ping pong ball hitting the table echo through the 7000-seater hall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary during the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team shooting event Tokyo Olympics 2020(PTI)
India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary during the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team shooting event Tokyo Olympics 2020(PTI)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Shooters miss the Olympic target

By Avishek Roy, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:45 PM IST
It was a day when tension gripped the Indian shooting contingent, turned to disappointment and then morphed into anger as coaches, administrators and shooters revealed the cracks in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ma Long of China in action against Sharath Kamal Achanta of India at Tokyo Olympics 2020(REUTERS) Exclusive
Ma Long of China in action against Sharath Kamal Achanta of India at Tokyo Olympics 2020(REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: The G.O.A.T. in dragon’s clothing

By Kunal Pradhan
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Ma Long had said before the Games that if he lost a single game, it would be letting his country down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.