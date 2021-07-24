Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Praneeth loses opening match on Olympic debut
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Praneeth loses opening match on Olympic debut

Praneeth, a 2019 World Championship bronze medallist and now ranked 15th, was too erratic as he lost 17-21 15-21 to world number 47 Zilberman in a 41-minute match.
PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 11:29 AM IST
India's B. Sai Praneeth plays against Israel's Misha Zilberman during their men's singles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics(AP)

India's B Sai Praneeth suffered a demoralising straight-game defeat against lower-ranked Misha Zilberman from Israel in Group D men's singles, making a disappointing start to his maiden Olympic campaign here on Saturday.

Praneeth, a 2019 World Championship bronze medallist and now ranked 15th, was too erratic as he lost 17-21 15-21 to world number 47 Zilberman in a 41-minute match.

The 13th seeded Indian will next face world number 29 Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands.

In the opening game, Praneeth raced to an 8-4 lead early on but soon Zilberman reeled off five straight points to turn the table as the Indian committed a series of unforced errors.

The Indian entered the break with a one-point advantage after Zilberman made an error.

Praneeth lacked in his execution, which allowed Zilberman to lead 15-13. The Israeli shuttler dominated the proceedings next to zoom to a 19-14 as the Indian miscued a few shots.

A cross-court smash helped Zilberman to grab six game points and he sealed it on the fourth attempt.

A fired-up Zilberman continued to look good with Praneeth sending the first two shuttles long. The Israeli soon led 8-5.

Zilberman continued to dictate terms in the rallies as Praneeth lagged 7-11 at the interval.

Praneeth couldn't match the pace of his opponent, who seemed to be playing at a different level.

Zilberman eventually grabbed 8 match points after Praneeth went long again and sealed the opening match with a smash.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sai praneeth tokyo olympics misha zilberman
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s rendition of Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan wows people

Bros On Wheels rides together while they work for social causes

Neena Gupta posts video of herself eating at a restaurant, it’s highly relatable

Monica Lewinsky tweets about ‘strange thought’ she had on her 48th birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP