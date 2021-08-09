Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Probably the most disheartened I've ever been - Aditi Ashok on missing medal
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Probably the most disheartened I've ever been - Aditi Ashok on missing medal

She said that is leaving Tokyo with "bittersweet memories" as she tried her best till the very end in the event but still ended up missing out on a medal.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Aditi Ashok of India in action.(REUTERS)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is "disheartened" at missing out on a medal after finishing fourth in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics. The golfer gave a hundred per cent in her memorable fourth-place finish at Tokyo 2020.

She said that is leaving Tokyo with "bittersweet memories" as she tried her best till the very end in the event but still ended up missing out on a medal.

"Leaving Tokyo with bittersweet memories. This is probably the most disheartened I have ever been after finishing 4th in a golf tournament I tried my best till the very end but golf is like that sometimes. You don't always get what you deserve, but you do get what you work for," Aditi Ashok tweeted.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

The Olympic Games came to end after a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 aditi ashok
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Amul dedicates doodle to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Seen it yet?

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP