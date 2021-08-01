Tokyo Olympics: 'Tears of joy' - Twitterati reacts as India reach semifinals in Men's Hockey

India men's hockey team made it to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. This will be the first time in over four decades that India's men's hockey team will play in the Olympics in a semifinal match. Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Hardik Singh scored as India defeated Great Britain 3-1 to achieve the historic feat.

Twitterati celebrated India's big moment as Indian players indulged in emotional celebrations on the turf after winning the match.

Here is a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Greatest moment for Indian Hockey since the 1980 Gold medal at the Moscow Olympics. I am just so proud of the team. Congrats boys. I have tears of joy in my eyes. Thank you for what you guys are doing at Tokyo 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 1, 2021

#Hockey is an emotion in India. The past four decades have been filled with disappointments. Whatever the outcome of the semis, the perennial dark clouds seem to be lifting. Reason enough to rejoice — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 1, 2021

Yes. Yes. What a fabulous last couple of hours. Now for a hockey medal. That will be so good — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 1, 2021

Indian Hockey team, well played!



👍👍👍 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2021

India 🇮🇳 dribbles & dashes it’s way into the Semi-Finals!



Brilliant performance by Mens Hockey team #Tokyo2020 !



| @TheHockeyIndia | pic.twitter.com/hm18rtIquS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

India will face off against 2018 World Champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday. It will be their first meeting since FIH Pro League clash between the two teams in February 2019.