Team India celebrates after winning their men's field hockey match against Britain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP/PTI(AP08_01_2021_000229B)(AP)
Tokyo Olympics: 'Tears of joy' - Twitterati reacts as India reach semifinals in Men's Hockey

Tokyo 2020: Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Hardik Singh scored as India defeated Great Britain 3-1 to achieve the historic feat.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:07 PM IST

India men's hockey team made it to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. This will be the first time in over four decades that India's men's hockey team will play in the Olympics in a semifinal match. Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Hardik Singh scored as India defeated Great Britain 3-1 to achieve the historic feat.

Twitterati celebrated India's big moment as Indian players indulged in emotional celebrations on the turf after winning the match.

Also read: India men's hockey team enters semifinal with 3-1 win over Great Britain

Here is a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

India will face off against 2018 World Champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday. It will be their first meeting since FIH Pro League clash between the two teams in February 2019.

tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 india at tokyo olympics
