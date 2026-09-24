Baltimore's Pete Alonso hit another home run and the Orioles eliminated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays from playoff contention by winning 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader.

Orioles win Game 1, eliminate Blue Jays from wild-card chase

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Blue Jays were the reigning American League champions, but they won't have a chance to return to the World Series.

The Orioles must win the nightcap of the day-night twinbill in order to stay alive for an AL wild-card spot, though if the Chicago White Sox win in Kansas City later Wednesday, that would bump Baltimore from contention.

Chris Bassitt pitched five-plus innings to notch a victory in his third consecutive start. He was charged with two runs on seven hits with one walk.

Andrew Kittredge, the fourth reliever for the Orioles, worked the ninth for his 11th save.

Max Scherzer took the loss as he was charged with four runs and four hits in five innings.

Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez both had two hits, including a double each, for the Blue Jays. Toronto finished with 10 hits, leaving eight runners on base.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The doubleheader was necessary after Tuesday night's scheduled game was postponed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doubleheader was necessary after Tuesday night's scheduled game was postponed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jeremiah Jackson's single gave Baltimore the game's first run in the second. Colton Cowser later scored when Jackson was caught attempting to steal second base.

Alonso's two-run blast pushed the margin to 4-0 in the fifth inning. His 41st homer of the season was his third of the series, which began with his two- homer outing Monday night when the Orioles rallied for a 4-3 victory.

Toronto scored two runs on the same play in the sixth inning, both charged to Bassitt. Brandon Valenzuela's two-out infield single pushed in a run and second baseman Jackson's throwing error allowed a second run to score.

Alonso's homer was one of five Baltimore hits. The others were singles. The Orioles won Monday's game with six hits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Three Toronto relievers limited Baltimore to no runs with one hit.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.