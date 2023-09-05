10 important things to know about upcoming Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis boxing match

Logan Paul will face off against MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14, 2023 at the Manchester Arena in England. Ahead of the much-awaited match, both boxers have been involved in a verbal war on social media. Danis has been more incessant in trolling and sharing toxic posts against his opponent.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis(X(formerly Twitter)/@acrruzz1)

The ongoing heat between both boxers has hyped up the upcoming actual match between them. Fans seem to be eagerly waiting for the contest, given the bad blood between Paul and Danis.

Here are 10 important things to know about the upcoming match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis is a welterweight MMA fighter. He has a 2-0-0 record in Bellator MMA. Danis will be fighting in a boxing match for the first time.

Logan Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer. Paul also competes in WWE as a part-time wrestler. He has fought against Flyod Mayweather in the past.

For the upcoming match, personal attacks have been done by both Paul and Danis against each other. Danis has been targeting Paul's fiancee by tweeting sexually explicit videos and pictures. On the other hand, Paul had called Danis' mother a prostitute but later apologised for his words.

Danis tweeted a vulgar video of Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal, alleging that she was exposing her private parts. But netizens and DramaAlert have dismissed the claims, confirming that the girl in the video is not Agdal.

Logan Paul has accused Danis of telling multiple lies. On social media platform "X", Paul tweeted: "You lied about wanting to go 8 rounds. You lied about the cease & desist. You lied about saving my life in NYC. You lied about being a real fighter."

Danis has morphed several pictures of Paul's fiancee to troll her on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter).

Danis has boasted about defeating Paul in their head-to-head match. He shared on "X" that he would knock out Paul.

Meanwhile, fans and netizens have called out Danis for his sexist, vulgar and boastful posts involving Paul on "X".

On August 20(IST), Danis claimed that Paul had turned down his request of Olympic-style drug testing before their upcoming match.

Legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor has seemingly backed Danis as he tweeted "Dillon Danis Returns!".

