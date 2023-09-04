Watch: Selena Gomez's ‘jaw dropping’ reaction to Lionel Messi's sensational performance for Inter Miami

American superstar singer Selena Gomez was seen in attendance at Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC(LAFC) and Inter Miami in the United States on Sunday. Superstar footballer Lionel Messi delivered an incredible performance for Inter Miami in the match. Messi played crucial role in Inter Miami's win over the home side by 3-1. Selena Gomez, Lionel Messi(AP/USA Today Sports)

Messi performed two crucial assists in the second half leading to goals by Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana in the 51st and 83rd minutes respectively. Messi pushed a brilliant pass towards the LAFC's box and Alba rushed to take it, eventually converting it into a goal. Later, Messi capitalised on a misdirected pass from a LAFC player and cruised with the ball, eventually passing it to Campana who made no mistake in putting it into the nets.

As a fan, Gomez couldn't believe her eyes when she saw Messi deliver a sensational performance in the match. Her 'jaw dropping' reaction to Messi's amazing performance for his team, went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

In the match, Inter Miami secured a 1-0 lead early in the 14th minute with a brilliant goal from Facundo Farias. The visitors maintained the lead till the end of first half. In the second half, thanks to Messi's assists, Inter Miami were cruising with 3-0 lead over the home side.

Los Angeles FC managed to score their solitary goal in the 90th minute, when Ryan Hollingshead fired a header into the nets. But it was too little, too late as the writing was on the wall already by then.

Besides Gomez, other notable celebrities who attended the match were Prince Harry, Hollywood stars Owen Wilson and Leonardo DiCaprio and comedian Will Ferrell.

Inter Miami will play their next match on Saturday, September 9 against Sporting KC.