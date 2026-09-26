11-year-old gold medallist makes history, teenage stars emerge: Aichi-Nagoya proves age is no barrier at Asian Games

“Age is just a number” is often used when senior athletes turn back the clock, offer glimpses of their past glories or silence recent criticism with a stirring performance.
Strangely, at the Asian Games, the phrase has taken on a different meaning. At Aichi-Nagoya, teenagers and even younger athletes have been stealing the spotlight with performances well beyond their years.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The youngest to stun the crowd on Saturday was 11-year-old Yuki Kurihara, a Japanese elementary school student who clinched gold in esports.
Deep Dive
Who is the youngest gold medallist in Asian Games history?
The youngest gold medallist in Asian Games history is 11-year-old Yuki Kurihara from Japan, who won gold in esports.
What achievements did Zhang Zhanshuo accomplish at the Asian Games?
Zhang Zhanshuo, a 19-year-old swimmer from China, won seven gold medals at the Asian Games, becoming the first swimmer to achieve this feat at a single edition.
How did Anahat Singh reach the squash final at the Asian Games?
Anahat Singh made a remarkable comeback to beat Japan’s world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe 3-2, securing her place in the final and a chance for Olympic qualification.
Powered ByAsk HT
Kurihara beat South Korea’s Kang Dongshin 10-2 in the final of the Puyo Puyo Champions puzzle game and, according to the Associated Press, became the youngest-ever gold medallist in Asian Games history, dating back to the inaugural edition in New Delhi in 1951.
Teenagers have been making giant strides throughout these Games. Here are some of the young athletes who have caught the eye in Aichi-Nagoya.
Yu Zidi (China, swimming)
China’s 13-year-old swimming star Yu Zidi sealed a hat-trick of Asian Games titles with a dominant victory in the women’s 400m individual medley, clocking a Games-record 4min 28.56sec.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Yu had earlier won gold in the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley. In the latter, she finished just 0.4 seconds outside the world record held by Canada’s Summer McIntosh, who could emerge as a major rival for Yu at the Los Angeles Olympics.
Zhang Zhanshuo (China, swimming)
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Yu had earlier won gold in the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley. In the latter, she finished just 0.4 seconds outside the world record held by Canada’s Summer McIntosh, who could emerge as a major rival for Yu at the Los Angeles Olympics.
Zhang Zhanshuo (China, swimming)
{{/usCountry}}
The 19-year-old etched his name in the history books after winning seven gold medals — in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle events, along with three relays.
He became the first swimmer to win seven gold medals at a single Asian Games, matching North Korean shooter So Gin-man’s overall record of seven golds at one edition. So Gin-man, however, remains the record-holder for most medals at a single Games, having won seven golds and a silver in 1982.
Shin Ohashi (Japan, swimming)
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The breaststroke sensation became the first man to break the 2:05 barrier in the men’s 200m breaststroke, setting a new world record at the Asian Games.
Ohashi had already won gold in the 100m breaststroke after a dead heat with China’s Dong Zhihao. His performances have put him firmly among the names to watch ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics.
Anahat Singh (India, squash)
The 18-year-old scripted the biggest win of her career on Saturday, rallying to beat Japan’s world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe 3-2 and storm into the women’s singles squash final.
The victory guaranteed Anahat at least a silver medal and also kept alive her hopes of earning direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/11-year-old gold medallist makes history, teenage stars emerge: Aichi-Nagoya proves age is no barrier at Asian Games
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks