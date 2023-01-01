2023 in Indian Sports: Full list of Schedule, matches and tournaments as Hockey WC, Asian Games headline major events

There will be a lot of medals and glory at stake as India participates in multi-nation tournaments and international competitions in various sports in 2023. Indian sportspersons will get a chance to hone and test their skills as they will compete against the world's best athletes in Asian Games, World Athetics Championships, AFC Asian Cup, All England Badminton Championships, Men's Hockey World Cup and other big sports events, this year.

The year 2023 will also be a warm up for the biggest sports extravaganza- the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 where the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lakshya Sen and other star sportspersons are expected to represent India. Courtesy some world class performances, India had clinched seven medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020 inlcuding its first Gold medal in Athletics which was won by Neeraj in Javelin Throw. At Tokyo, India claimed its best-ever haul of medals and sports fans will expect an even better, brighter and bigger exhibition of Indian talent at Paris in 2024.

India's first major contest in the new year will be men's hockey World Cup in January 2023. In March 2023, Indian fans will pin their hopes on our badminton stars like Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth to write a glorious chapter for the country at All England Badminton Championships. In September-October 2023, Indian athletes will be in action in the Asian Games where all the big guns and stalwarts of sports will compete against the atheltes from Asian giants like China, Japan and South Korea. Also there will be great action for football lovers as Indian men’s football team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 which will be held in Qatar in the later part of 2023 or early 2024.

Let's take a look at the India sports calendar 2023 where we have compiled the start dates and venues of the most important events in which Indian athletes will represent the country.

January 2023

January 13-29 Men's Hockey World Cup Hockey Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India January 16-29 Australian Open Tennis Melbourne, Australia

January/February 2023

January 31-February 11 Khelo India Youth Games Multi-sports Madhya Pradesh, India

March 2023

March 15-31 Women's World Boxing Championships Boxing New Delhi, India March 14-19 All England Badminton Championships Badminton Birmingham, UK

March/April 2023

March 28-April 2 Asian Wrestling Championships Wrestling Delhi, India

May 2023

May 1-14 Men's World Boxing Championships Boxing Tashkent, Uzbekistan May 3-13 Asian Weightlifting Championships Weightlifting Jinju, South Korea May 5 Doha Diamond League Athletics Qatar May 22-28 World Table Tennis Championships Table Tennis Durban, South Africa

May/June 2023

May 28 - June 11 French Open Tennis Paris, France

July 2023

July 3-13 Wimbledon Championships Tennis UK July 14-30 World Aquatics Championships Swimming Fukuoka, Japan

August 2023

August 19-27 World Athletics Championships Athletics Budapest, Hungary August 21-27 World Badminton Championships Badminton Copenhagen, Denmark

September 2023

August 28 - September 10 US Open Tennis New York, USA September 2-17 World Weightlifting Championships Weightlifting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 3-10 World Rowing Championships Rowing Belgrade, Serbia September 16-24 World Wrestling Championships Wrestling Belgrade, Serbia

September/October 2023

September 23 - October 8 Asian Games Multi-sports Hangzhou, China

December 2023

December 13-17 World Tour Finals Badminton TBD

TBD AFC Asian Cup Football Qatar

