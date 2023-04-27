2023 NFL Draft Cheat Sheet: When to watch, prospect picks & all you need to know

As the 2023 NFL draft kicks off, fans and bettors alike are eagerly anticipating the selection of 259 prospects over a three-day period. This year's draft poses intriguing questions about the top quarterbacks and the number of quarterbacks that will go in the top five picks. While quarterbacks dominate the discussion, there are several talented playmakers across different positions who could be selected early. To help you prepare for the draft, this comprehensive cheat sheet provides all the essential information, including draft times, location, order, top prospects, rankings, mock drafts, and stats.

2023 NFL Draft Schedule and Venue:

Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, the home of the reigning Super Bowl LVII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The event will span three days, with

Round 1 taking place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET,

Rounds 2-3 on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, and

Rounds 4-7 on Saturday at noon ET.

Fans can catch the draft action on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.

2023 NFL Draft Order:

The Carolina Panthers, following a significant trade with the Chicago Bears, hold the coveted first overall pick in this year's draft. The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders possess the most picks in the draft, with 12 each. Conversely, the Miami Dolphins have the fewest picks, with just four selections after being stripped off their first-round pick due to tampering violations.

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scouts Inc. has ranked the top 10 prospects for the 2023 NFL draft, led by quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama. Other notable names include Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas), Will Anderson Jr. (OLB, Alabama), and Tyree Wilson (DE, Texas Tech). Additionally, the rankings provide a comprehensive breakdown of the top six quarterbacks and the best prospects by position.

2023 NFL Draft Class Strengths and Weaknesses

While this draft class features strength in key positions such as quarterback, offensive tackle, and cornerback, it lacks depth in other areas. Wide receiver and defensive tackle, in particular, are not as star-studded, impacting the overall perception of the draft. Running back and tight end, though deep in talent, have been undervalued in early rounds in previous drafts. Nonetheless, the 2023 draft remains a solid class with approximately 15 projected true first-round talents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the 2023 NFL draft underway, football enthusiasts and bettors have a wealth of information to enhance their draft experience. From the draft schedule and order to comprehensive prospect rankings and expert analysis, this cheat sheet serves as a valuable resource to navigate the excitement and make informed predictions throughout the draft process. Stay tuned to witness the next generation of football talent enter the league.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail