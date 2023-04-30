2023 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams select Georgia QB Stetson Bennett as the 128th overall pick in the fourth round

Los Angeles Rams have selected Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett as the 128th overall pick in the fourth round of 2023 NFL Draft. He will be a backup to Matthew Stafford who was the only quarterback on the Rams' roster till Saturday. Bennett is the first quarterback drafted by the Rams since they picked Jared Goff as No. 1 overall in 2016.

Bennett spoke to the media after getting drafted by Rams. He said that he is looking forward to work with head coach Sean McVay.

"I don't know much, but I hear he's a genius," said Bennett.

Coach McVay lauded Bennett for his skills and highlighted that he is natural thrower of the football.

"People take for granted that this guy's just a really good football player because of the background and the way that he became the starter at Georgia is a little bit unconventional and it wasn't the five-star route, but I think it minimized the athleticism [and] the ability to create off schedule. He's a natural thrower of the football, he can play with great anticipation, throws the ball with accuracy [and] plays within the timing," said McVay.

While at Georgia, Bennett helped them in winning back-to-back national championships in the past two seasons. He concluded his Georgia career with a record of 29-3 as a starting quarterback which is the second-best record in SEC history with at least 30 starts.

Rams Director of Draft Management J.W. Jordan explained the reasoning behind selecting Bennett.

"What is unique about him, it was pleasantly unique. Like I said, like a lot of times when you watch a guy like that who's on a great team and has all these great players around him, and you watch him and you realize he's just handing the ball off. With him, what's unique is he's a winner, and he was what he was – not the main reason, but, you know, one of those. He led them, he legitimately led them to those national championships. He wasn't just there as part of the team, and that's what you look for, that's what you want," said Jordan.

Meanwhile, Bennett said that he was looking forward to learn from senior teammate Stafford, who also played college football at Georgia.

"He's obviously extremely smart," Bennett said. "He's one of the most talented quarterbacks that's ever played the game. And he is tough as nails and all his teammates seem to always like him. And so I'm excited to just go in there, be quiet, take notes and learn," said Bennett.

