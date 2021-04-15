Home / Sports / Others / 3 wrestlers among 10 test Covid-19 positive day after natl women’s camp is shut
others

3 wrestlers among 10 test Covid-19 positive day after natl women’s camp is shut

Wrestlers Pinki, Gurpreet and Indu, a physio and nursing staff member tested positive. Five mess staff are also reportedly asymptomatic. On Tuesday, SAI shut the women’s camp in Lucknow—no Tokyo-bound wrestler was in the camp. The men’s camp in Sonepat, Haryana also was closed.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:38 AM IST
File photo of wrestling.(File)

Ten members, including three women wrestlers, tested positive for Covid-19 at Sports Authority of India’s regional centre here on Wednesday, a day after the national camp was disbanded amid rising positive cases.

Wrestlers Pinki, Gurpreet and Indu, a physio and nursing staff member tested positive. Five mess staff are also reportedly asymptomatic. On Tuesday, SAI shut the women’s camp in Lucknow—no Tokyo-bound wrestler was in the camp. The men’s camp in Sonepat, Haryana also was closed.

“The camp was called off on Tuesday itself but their RTPCR tests conducted on Monday revealed three wrestlers (as positive),” SAI executive director, Sanjay Saraswat, said on Wednesday. “The athletes have been told to cancel their journey. They shall be quarantined and taken care of as per protocol.

“There were 11 wrestlers when we decided to shut down the camp on Tuesday. Those with negative test reports have been allowed to go home; the rest have been asked to stay back in the campus.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shubhankar raring for European sojourn with eye on Olympic berth

Hamilton and Verstappen take their battle to Imola

India's Greco-Roman wrestlers draw blank on opening day of Asian C'ship

India’s Olympic hopes rise after easy win against Argentina

Three-day trials to select the Indian taekwondo team for next month’s Olympic qualifying event will begin on Thursday. “All the participants have been told to bring their RT-PCR (negative test) report as weighing will be done on Thursday. Hostels in the campus have been disinfected. The taekwondo camp is scheduled from April 18,” said Saraswat.

A spate of positive cases are being reported from across various national camps as sports federations and Indian Olympic Association chief seek a priority vaccination drive by the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP