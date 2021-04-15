3 wrestlers among 10 test Covid-19 positive day after natl women’s camp is shut

Ten members, including three women wrestlers, tested positive for Covid-19 at Sports Authority of India’s regional centre here on Wednesday, a day after the national camp was disbanded amid rising positive cases.

Wrestlers Pinki, Gurpreet and Indu, a physio and nursing staff member tested positive. Five mess staff are also reportedly asymptomatic. On Tuesday, SAI shut the women’s camp in Lucknow—no Tokyo-bound wrestler was in the camp. The men’s camp in Sonepat, Haryana also was closed.

“The camp was called off on Tuesday itself but their RTPCR tests conducted on Monday revealed three wrestlers (as positive),” SAI executive director, Sanjay Saraswat, said on Wednesday. “The athletes have been told to cancel their journey. They shall be quarantined and taken care of as per protocol.

“There were 11 wrestlers when we decided to shut down the camp on Tuesday. Those with negative test reports have been allowed to go home; the rest have been asked to stay back in the campus.”

Three-day trials to select the Indian taekwondo team for next month’s Olympic qualifying event will begin on Thursday. “All the participants have been told to bring their RT-PCR (negative test) report as weighing will be done on Thursday. Hostels in the campus have been disinfected. The taekwondo camp is scheduled from April 18,” said Saraswat.

A spate of positive cases are being reported from across various national camps as sports federations and Indian Olympic Association chief seek a priority vaccination drive by the government.