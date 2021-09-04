Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aditi moves up to tied 15th after 3rd round at Creekhouse Ladies Open

Aditi rose 17 places up from T-32 overnight and a good final round could see make a bid for a second straight Top-10 finish. She was tied 10th at Skafto Open last week.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Aditi Ashok of India in action.(REUTERS)

Aditi Ashok had one birdie and one bogey to hit an even par 72 to be placed at tied 15th after the third round of the Creekhouse Ladies Open.

Aditi, who shot 74-73 on the first two days, is now 3-over for 54 holes.

Aditi was the only one of the three Indians to make the cut as Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan missed the cut.

Marja Stark of Sweden seemed to be running away as she was 9-under with one more hole in the third round remaining. She then bogeyed the Par-5 18th but still held a three-shot lead going into the final round.

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul, leader on the Order of shot 71 and was tied second alongside another Swede Lim Grant (72) at 5-under.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
