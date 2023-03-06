AEW triple threat thriller: Jamie Hayter pins Ruby Soho and Saraya for championship title

In a thrilling triple threat match in All Elite Wrestling Revolution 2023 in San Francisco on March 5, Jamie Hayter successfully defended her Women's Championship against Ruby Soho and Saraya in an intense showdown that kept the crowd on their feet. From the moment the bell rang, Saraya and Hayter wasted no time in trading blows, with Soho quickly joining in on the action.

Despite Britt Baker and Toni Storm's presence at ringside, they refrained from interfering, allowing the three competitors to showcase their skills. The match had its fair share of high-flying moves and intense moments, with each woman taking turns to roll out of the ring for a break.

In an unexpected twist, the match did not end with a finisher. Instead, Hayter retained her title by pinning Soho after a back-and-forth exchange of combinations between the two wrestlers. However, the action didn't end there, as Storm and Saraya attacked the champ after the bell until Baker made the save.

Soho managed to take out all four women, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. By the end of the match, Soho seemed to have sided with Storm and Saraya, leading to a somewhat unusual conclusion.

Despite the unorthodox finish, the match itself was exciting and entertaining. All three wrestlers put on an impressive display, with Soho's unique hairstyle adding to her already captivating presence in the ring. Hayter's strength was on full display, with her successfully executing a suplex on both opponents simultaneously. Saraya's skills in the ring were commendable, with no signs of rust after her hiatus.

In the end, it was Hayter who emerged victorious, earning a well-deserved B+ grade for her performance. The crowd's reaction to her win further solidified her position as a fan favorite in the wrestling world.

