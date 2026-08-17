AFL club Sydney Swans' players under investigation for alleged sexual assault at Melbourne hotel

Several Sydney Swans players are being linked to an alleged incident in Melbourne, with Victoria Police investigating a reported sexual assault at the hotel where the AFL club was staying. According to The Guardian, police visited the Pullman Hotel in East Melbourne on Monday morning, hours after Sydney's victory over Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Several Sydney Swans players are being linked to an alleged sexual assault incident in Melbourne. (sydney Swans - X)

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Soon after, Victoria Police confirmed on Monday that an investigation had been launched into a reported sexual assault allegedly occurring at a hotel on Wellington Parade in the early hours of August 17.

“Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in East Melbourne on 17 August,” a Victoria Police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“The exact circumstances are yet to be established, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing," the spokesperson added.

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The Sydney Swans have also acknowledged that members of their playing group were involved in an alleged incident, while stressing that the matter remains under investigation. However, the exact details were not revealed by the club.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Sydney Swans can confirm several players were involved in an alleged incident in Melbourne last night,” the club said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Sydney Swans can confirm several players were involved in an alleged incident in Melbourne last night,” the club said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Swans have notified the AFL and relevant authorities and cannot provide further comment at this stage," the club added.

All you need to know

Police activity was reported at the Pullman Hotel on Monday as authorities worked to establish what happened. The AFL has also been notified of the matter, according to Fox Sports. At this stage, police have not publicly established the precise circumstances surrounding the reported incident, and no further details about the players involved have been officially released.

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The investigation remains ongoing. With the AFL finals approaching, the developing police inquiry has placed the Swans under scrutiny at a crucial point in their season.

The investigation into the matter came immediately after a significant result for Sydney. The Swans defeated Essendon by 36 points at the MCG on Sunday, strengthening their position in the AFL finals race.

The club is currently second on the ladder and is scheduled to face North Melbourne in the next round.