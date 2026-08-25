AG.AL crowned Esports World Cup 2026 club champion after landmark competition in Paris

AG.AL has been crowned Esports World Cup 2026 Club Champion, bringing seven weeks of competition in Paris, France to a close after more than 2,000 players, representing 200 Clubs and over 100 countries, competed across 25 tournaments in 24 games, for a record-breaking $75 million (~INR 717 crore) prize pool.

AG.AL crowned Esports World Cup club champion after competition in Paris

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AG.AL secured the $7 million (~INR 66.9 crore) Club Championship title with 5,300 points after a dramatic win in Trackmania, completing a campaign that also included a first-place finish in Tekken 8, second-place finishes in Chess, Free Fire and the Honour of Kings World Cup, and a third-place finish in Teamfight Tactics. Team Falcons finished second with 4,600 points, followed by Team Vitality with 3,300 points, Natus Vincere with 2,950 points and Team Liquid with 2,700 points.

The title was decided on the final weekend, when AG.AL’s Gwendal “Gwen” Duparc won the EWC’s inaugural Trackmania tournament to secure the Club Championship. Two-time defending Club Champions Team Falcons entered the Trackmania playoffs leading the overall standings, but Carl-Antoni “Carl Jr.” Cloutier’s quarterfinal exit opened the door for AG.AL. Needing to finish third or better, Gwen dominated the final to claim the $130,000 (~INR 1.2 crore) tournament prize and the EWC 2026 Club Championship for AG.AL.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are proud of what the Esports World Cup has achieved in Paris and of its continued international growth,” said His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan al Saud, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Esports Foundation. “Bringing the EWC to a global audience beyond Saudi Arabia marks an important milestone in its journey and reflects the growing recognition of esports as a global industry, connecting communities, cultures and audiences around the world. The attendance of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, alongside President Emmanuel Macron, is a testament to the growing importance and global interest in esports, and to how far the industry has come. I extend my congratulations to all the players, Clubs, publishers, partners and organisers who contributed to this edition. Paris has been an important chapter in the EWC journey, and we look forward to building on this progress in the years ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are proud of what the Esports World Cup has achieved in Paris and of its continued international growth,” said His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan al Saud, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Esports Foundation. “Bringing the EWC to a global audience beyond Saudi Arabia marks an important milestone in its journey and reflects the growing recognition of esports as a global industry, connecting communities, cultures and audiences around the world. The attendance of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, alongside President Emmanuel Macron, is a testament to the growing importance and global interest in esports, and to how far the industry has come. I extend my congratulations to all the players, Clubs, publishers, partners and organisers who contributed to this edition. Paris has been an important chapter in the EWC journey, and we look forward to building on this progress in the years ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

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"When we began expanding AG.AL globally in 2024, the same year the Esports World Cup launched, we set out to build a Club capable of succeeding across games, regions and cultures. This title shows how far that vision has come," said Eddy Chen, COO at AG.AL. "Our journey in Paris reflected the strength of the entire organisation, from M. Zubair’s breakthrough in TEKKEN 8 and our deep runs across multiple titles to Gwen delivering the decisive Trackmania victory under extraordinary pressure. But this trophy belongs equally to every player, coach and staff member whose dedication brought us here. I want to thank our Chairman, Mr Layne Le, whose belief and leadership made this journey possible, and the Esports Foundation for creating a global stage that rewards the depth and ambition of an entire Club. Winning the Club Championship is a historic milestone for AG.AL and a proud moment for everyone who believed in what we are building.”

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From start to finish, EWC Paris 2026 showcased elite play and the very best of esports, as legends rose and new stars were born. France’s Caliste “Caliste” Henry-Hennebert led Karmine Corp on a fairytale run to the League of Legends Grand Final in front of a home crowd, while 15-year-old Chilean Jaime “Craime” Bustos defeated two EVO champions to become the youngest EWC champion in history. AG.AL’s Khawaja “M. Zubair” secured the TEKKEN 8 EWC championship trophy while claiming the Jafonso Award for emerging from the LCQ to win the title. In the closing weeks, Samy "dralii" Hajji became the first ever three-time Esports World Cup champion after his third victory in Rocket League, and grandmaster Magnus Carlsen repeated as Chess champion without losing a single game.

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EWC Paris 2026 also established new records across the board. Distributed globally by more than 100 broadcast and OTT partners in 47 languages and supported by 5,000 participating creators and co-streamers, the EWC reached 850 million viewers and generated 440 million hours watched, up 13% and 26%, respectively, with peak viewership of 4.3 million registered during the League of Legends tournament.

The event generated 175,000 tickets sold for esports competitions, up 94% from 2025. Including venues, Fan Fest and city activations, 2 million total visits were recorded over the seven-week period.

The EWC 2026 was the culmination of a year-round competitive journey. More than 1.5 million players competed through 330 Road to EWC events, connecting publisher competitions, qualification pathways and the Club Championship into a global season that Clubs, players and fans could follow from the first qualifier to today’s final trophy lift.

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“Our ambition has always been bigger than a single event: to grow esports and establish it as a leading global sport,” said Ralf Reichert, Chief Executive Officer of the Esports Foundation. “The Esports World Cup brings that mission to life by bringing the best games, players, clubs, and communities together on one global stage. Paris embraced the Esports World Cup and made it its own. The city showed that competitive gaming belongs on the world’s biggest stages while staying true to what makes esports special. Thank you to the city of Paris for seven weeks of incredible support and fandom. And congratulations to AG.AL on an extraordinary Club Championship victory and on earning their place in esports history.”

As the first Esports World Cup hosted outside Riyadh, Paris marked a significant step in the event’s global evolution. French Clubs competed in front of sold-out home audiences, more than 22,600 campaign placements carried EWC across the capital to reach 94% of Parisians, and tournament symbols appeared at the city’s most popular landmarks, including on the Champs-Élysées and beside the Eiffel Tower. Record ticket sales culminated with the final weekend’s Counter-Strike tournament moving to the 20,000-seat Accor Arena.

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The EWC’s impact will continue beyond the competition weeks. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Esports Foundation and the French Ministry of Sports, Youth and Community Life established a framework for long-term cooperation on youth development, digital skills, esports participation, and French talent, building on the connection established between EWC and France this summer.

Paris now sends the Esports World Cup into its next era with new champions, new records and a global foundation for hosting in the world’s leading cities. As the first international host city of the Esports World Cup, Paris will hold a permanent place in EWC history.

The Esports World Cup will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027.