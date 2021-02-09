IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Age, what’s that? Tom Brady, 43, ignites debate after trailblazing seventh Super Bowl triumph
Tom Brady played in his 10th Super Bowl and already has the league record for rings. (AP Photo)
Tom Brady played in his 10th Super Bowl and already has the league record for rings. (AP Photo)
others

Age, what’s that? Tom Brady, 43, ignites debate after trailblazing seventh Super Bowl triumph

  • At 43, if Tom Brady isn’t the symbol for the oft-repeated acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), then who is?
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:28 AM IST

At 43, if Tom Brady isn’t the symbol for the oft-repeated acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), then who is?

The National Football League (NFL) may not be wildly popular outside North America, but the legendary quarterback is now transcending his sport. He is also leading a pack of global superstars — also on this list will be Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and at a stretch Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James — who are defying sport’s hitherto insurmountable age barrier.

On Sunday, Brady clinched his seventh Super Bowl title after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 win against defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in front of 25,000 masked fans and 30,000 cardboard cutouts to fill their home Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Brady had already won six titles across 20 seasons with his long-time team, the New England Patriots. But to switch to a new team last year, almost single-handedly lead their charge and hand them their first title since 2002? GOAT stuff.

To throw 201 yards, complete 21 of the 29 passes and produce three touchdowns in the crunch game to cap off a season thrown into uncertainty amid the Covid-19 pandemic? GOAT stuff.

To win a record-extending fifth Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award at that age? GOAT stuff. “If you know, you know!! GOAT talk,” NBA’s LeBron James wrote on Twitter after Brady did the implausible.

Federer, who has for long donned the GOAT tag (though the discussion surrounding that may soon become complicated), wrote on Instagram: “What an inspiring achievement. @tombrady age is just a number.”

For, beyond the Super Bowl title, several athletes are challenging the idea of longevity at the elite level.

Federer is 39 and preparing for a comeback after two knee surgeries and remains one of the top players in the world; Woods donned an Augusta Masters jacket at 43 in 2019; Ibrahimovic shattered the 500-mark for career club goals a couple of days ago at 39; and Ronaldo is breaking scoring records at 36.

LeBron James is 36, too, and seeking more NBA records after capturing a fourth championship title with Los Angeles Lakers last year. England fast bowler James Anderson is still running in and swinging the ball tirelessly on unhelpful Indian pitches at 38. And of course, there’s Serena Williams, who is keeping at her quest of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at 39. Competing at the Australian Open on Monday, the American was in a hurry during her on-court interview after winning her opening-round match, hoping to watch Brady’s age-defying antics. “It’s unbelievable... it’s unreal,” Williams said in her post-match press conference.

In most of sport, the norm is that athletes peak before they are 30, followed by an irreversible decline. By 40, the playing field is not your friend anymore. Yet, over the past decade or two, a revolution in research and application into nutrition, sports science, technology and data tracking physiological functions has transformed the reality.

It is rare to find athletes training without a GPS vest. Much of athletic longevity depends on how well an athlete’s body is standing up to fatigue; and recovery methods and nutrition have been radically changed by science, data and technology. Cryotherapy uses extreme subzero temperatures to combat inflammation and muscle soreness; and firms such as Athletigen do DNA analysis for athletes that is then used to tailor diets and training regimes.

“Even though the tennis is now more physical, the players are playing less, athletic health care is so much better, travel is easier, and the food and drink the athletes consume has been taken to a whole new level. All of this makes a big difference in the long run — it saves the body and the mind, helps you stay hungry and motivated and, before you know it, you’re pushing 40 while still winning titles,” Martina Navratilova wrote in a column for the WTA in 2018.

“They say that I have an athlete’s body, but it’s not just the physical or the training,” Cristiano Ronaldo told France Football this year. “There is the lifestyle, nutrition, sleep, the choice of exercises that you do... You have to be smart to last. I call it the education of a footballer.”

Yet, what also holds true is that every name mentioned here is of a once-in-a-generation athlete, united by a never-ending quest of pushing the bar higher. Like Brady, who a few days ago said he could see himself carrying on for two more seasons. “Oh yeah, we’re coming back!” he said after his latest triumph.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tom brady super bowl tampa bay buccaneers
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Brady played in his 10th Super Bowl and already has the league record for rings. (AP Photo)
Tom Brady played in his 10th Super Bowl and already has the league record for rings. (AP Photo)
others

Age, what’s that? Tom Brady ignites debate after seventh Super Bowl triumph

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • At 43, if Tom Brady isn’t the symbol for the oft-repeated acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), then who is?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arun Bhardwaj.
Arun Bhardwaj.
others

Bhardwaj covers 560 Kms run in 166 hours across three main cities of Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • Arun Bhardwaj becomes the first Indian Ultra-Marathon Runner to complete the Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaspal Rana, former international and junior team coach, says NRAI has a policy in place to only field young shooters in tournaments that matter. Image for representative purposes only.(Getty Images)
Jaspal Rana, former international and junior team coach, says NRAI has a policy in place to only field young shooters in tournaments that matter. Image for representative purposes only.(Getty Images)
others

Banned shooters could get reprieve, NRAI to persuade governing body for stay

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The shooters, including Tokyo Olympics quota holder Yashaswini Deswal, were prohibited from competing at the nationals after they took part in unrecognised online tournaments last year without the approval of the sport's apex body in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium.(Pool via REUTERS)
others

F1 champion Hamilton signs 1-year deal to stay at Mercedes

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world championship titles — moving him level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven for his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey during a practice session ahead of the FIH Women's Series finals, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, (PTI)
Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey during a practice session ahead of the FIH Women's Series finals, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, (PTI)
others

Rani, Humpy, Manu nominated for BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' honour

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat, who is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and the Asian Games 100m silver medallist Dutee Chand, who missed out on the inaugural award last year, have been again nominated by the 40-member jury panel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
others

Biden says decision on 2020 Games 'has to be based on science'

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Biden, speaking on a Westwood One Sports radio programme broadcast on Sunday during halftime of the Super Bowl, said he hoped the Games would take place, mainly for the sake of the athletes who have trained so hard for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spinks, with a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, was popular among boxing fans. (Reuters)
Spinks, with a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, was popular among boxing fans. (Reuters)
others

Leon Spinks, who took title from Ali, dies at 67

AP, Las Vegas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP