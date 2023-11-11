Ahlawat shoots gutsy 63 in gusty conditions in Hong Kong

It’s not exactly the last-stop saloon for Veer Ahlawat, but the Indian surely picked up an opportune moment to shoot the lowest round of the day and jump up the leaderboard at the Hong Kong Open. Veer Ahlawat in action.(DGC Open)

The 27-year-old DLF Golf & Country Club member shot a bogey-free seven-under par 63 at the Hong Kong Golf Club on Saturday and moved to tied 13th place at 10-under par total in Asian Tour’s International Series event.

Ahlawat’s effort came in tougher morning conditions as players fought an intermittent drizzle and gusting wind on an overcast day.

The round was important for the Indian as he is currently 79th in the Order of Merit and needs to get inside the top-60 before the season ends to ensure his playing privilege on the Asian Tour for next year. A top-5 finish tomorrow (Sunday) in the $2 million tournament would go a long way to ease pressure on him.

“I think I really needed this round today. I have been playing decently, but I haven’t been able to score well,” said the long-hitting Ahlawat.

“I’m trying hard not to think about my card at this stage. And yet, it’s still there in the back of my mind. It’s impossible not to think about it. But like I did today, I’m going out and trying to shoot my lowest round possible. If I can do that tomorrow, I will be in good place.”

Ahlawat started the day in sensational fashion when he hit a superb second shot with a six-iron to 4 feet on the opening hole, one of the toughest of the composite course. Thereafter, he kept the pedal to the metal.

“I hit the ball really well. I started by sticking my six iron to four or five feet on one, which is a difficult hole. I made a good putt for birdie and got off to a good start. After that, I hit almost all the shots I needed to hit and those I did not get close, I made the putts.

“I feel, especially today, my ball striking really stood out. The conditions were not easy when I played, light rain and a bit of gusting wind. I feel if my striking stays like this, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Australia’s Cameron Smith, the 150th Open champion and the highest-ranked player in the field, shot a 65 to jointly lead the tournament alongside Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmei (66) at 15-under par total.

Among other Indians who made the cut, Gaganjeet Bhullar (68) was tied 22nd at 9-under, while Karandeep Kochhar (69) was tied 27th one shot behind. Two late bogeys by Ajeetesh Sandhu dropped him to tied 36th place at 7-under par and Rashid Khan (70) was in joint 55th place.

