Akins and Michigan St. subs combine to ruin Nebraska's Big Ten opener with 89-52 win

AP |
Dec 08, 2024 02:11 AM IST

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jaden Akins scored 18 points and Jaxon Kohler finished a rebound shy of tying a career high with 12 and Michigan State throttled Nebraska 89-52 on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Michigan State reserves Jase Richardson scored 16 points and Xavier Booker scored 11 and the two combined to finish 9-for-13 shooting. Each played 15 minutes.

The Spartans shot 51.8% and 95.7% from the foul line.

Reserve Andrew Morgan scored 14 points and Brice Williams 11 in Nebraska's conference opener.

The Spartans built a 7-0 lead before Nebraska scored seven straight to tie it. The Cornhuskers' Williams made a pair of free throws to again tie it, this time at 11, but the Spartans outscored Nebraska 13-2 in a span of a little more than 5 1/2 minutes and were up 24-13 with 7:36 left before halftime.

Nebraska rallied to get within 26-21 on Andrew Morgan's jump shot with 6:01 left. The Spartans countered with a Coen Carr dunk plus a 3-pointer and two free throws from Richardson and Michigan State led by double digits for the remainder. The lead reached 20 on an Akins jumper with 14:26 left and 30 with a Tre Holloman 3-pointer with 10:48 remaining.

It was the Spartans’ first home game at the Breslin Center in 18 days. Michigan State now leads the all-time series 24-10.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. collegebasketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
