DURBAN, South Africa — New Zealand will face one of its all-time greats in Ma'a Nonu when it plays the Sharks next week in the second match of its South Africa rugby tour.

All Blacks set for stirring reunion as 44-year-old Ma'a Nonu joins Sharks bench

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Nonu joined the Sharks only on Tuesday on a short-term contract. He was picked in the back reserves on Friday to play the All Blacks next Tuesday at Kings Park.

He retired from internationals in 2015 with 103 test caps after his second Rugby World Cup title, but has continued to play, mainly in France for Top 14 club Toulon, and still hasn’t retired at the remarkable age of 44.

“His career's been this long because he's a true professional and he's been blessed to keep playing,” Patrick Tuipulotu said after leading the All Blacks to a 38-21 win over the Stormers in Cape Town. Tuipulotu played alongside Nonu for New Zealand and the Blues.

“It'll be quite a spectacle to see him come up against us and we'll certainly look forward to that. Might catch up with him and give him a jab or two,” he added with a smie.

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{{^usCountry}} The Sharks hired Nonu mainly in a mentor and leadership capacity to work with the coaches on player development. Sharks coach JP Pietersen was a former Springboks opponent of Nonu's, and was one of the main reasons why the New Zealander took the chance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sharks hired Nonu mainly in a mentor and leadership capacity to work with the coaches on player development. Sharks coach JP Pietersen was a former Springboks opponent of Nonu's, and was one of the main reasons why the New Zealander took the chance. {{/usCountry}}

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“The best players don't just leave memories, they leave standards. That's what Ma’a brings,” Pietersen said. “Every conversation, every training session and every interaction is an opportunity for our players to learn what excellence looks like.”

Now Nonu looks set to make his Sharks debut against the All Blacks in a young backline behind an experienced pack.

Eight Sharks are under 23 and are current or former Junior Boks, including three in the backline and the three front row replacements. Recent Boks debutant Vusi Moyo is at flyhalf and two-time World Cup winner Vincent Koch at tighthead prop.

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