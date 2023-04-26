All you need to know about sports betting in the US. Who's playing by the rules and who's rolling the dice?

The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs NCAA changed the sports betting landscape in the United States, paving the way for individual states to set their own laws. The decision overturned the Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) of 1992, which prohibited sports betting on football, basketball, baseball, and other sports in most states. Despite initial opposition from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, the leagues have adapted their policies in the wake of the ruling.

Here's a look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues in USA.

League Policies on Gambling

Each of the four major North American sports leagues has its own policy regarding gambling by players and personnel. While all four prohibit betting on their own games, there are variations in what is allowed.

The NFL has the strictest policy, with a total ban on employees and players placing bets on NFL games or other professional, college, international, or Olympic sports events. NFL personnel are also prohibited from engaging in gambling in NFL facilities or maintaining any social, business, or personal relationships with sports gamblers. However, they can place non-sports wagers at legally operated casinos and racetracks on their personal time, including during the season.

The NBA constitution doesn’t explicitly forbid players from betting on other sports. The NHL only prohibits players from gambling on league games. Major League Baseball’s policy allows personnel to place legal bets on sports other than baseball or softball in states where sports betting is legal.

Penalties for Violating League Policies

The leagues have established penalties for violating their gambling policies. MLB has a Rule 21 that prohibits bets placed on baseball games not involving one's team, with violators facing fines and a year-long suspension. A permanent ban can be imposed on anyone associated with the league who bets on a game in which they are involved.

The NBA’s constitution and bylaws give the commissioner broad authority to punish any player who bets on the outcome of any game played by a team in the league. The penalties could include a fine, suspension, expulsion, and/or perpetual disqualification from further association with the NBA.

The NHL empowers the commissioner to discipline players for off-ice conduct, with potential penalties including fines, suspension, expulsion, or cancellation of the player’s contract. The NFL decides violations of its policy on a case-by-case basis, with potential penalties including fines, termination of employment, or banishment from the league for life.

Recent Discipline for Gambling Violations

Since the 2018 Supreme Court decision, several players and personnel have been disciplined for violating league gambling policies. Detroit Lions’ Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, and Washington Commanders’ Shaka Toney are all sidelined for the entire 2023 season for placing bets on NFL games. Lions’ Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams each received six-game suspensions for wagering on non-NFL games in NFL-operated facilities.

In December 2022, New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended for a year for betting on non-NFL sports. Atlanta Falcons’ Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games but was later reinstated.

Partnerships with Gambling Companies

The leagues have formed partnerships with technology companies and sportsbooks to allow the use of official league data in betting products and branding in advertisements. NHL and MLB players are also now allowed to enter ambassador roles with gambling companies, with restrictions limiting agreements to promotional or marketing appearances. The NBA Players Association allows players' images and likenesses to appear in sportsbook advertising.

