Anahat, Abhay to highlight strong field for squash Nationals

New Delhi: Top tier Indian squash players, including junior World Championships bronze medallist Anahat Singh (world No.54) and Asian Championships doubles bronze medallist Abhay Singh (world No.35) will highlight the senior national championships that will be held in the capital’s Major Dhyanchand Stadium from August 23 to 28. The qualifiers will be played on the first two days. File image of Anahat Singh. (JSW)

“National championships are coming to Delhi after a while. All top players have confirmed their participation,” Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) secretary general Cyrus Poncha said on Thursday.

India’s highest ranked professional Ramit Tandon (world No.32), Velavan Senthilkumar (world No.44), Veer Chotrani (world No. 56) will be major attractions in the men’s field while Anahat, the India No.1, will head the women’s draw. Multiple-time national champion Joshna Chinappa, national runner-up Akanksha Salunkhe and double Asian Games medallist (team) Tanvi Khanna have also confirmed participation.

SRFI also announced a revamped India Squash Tour in partnership with HCL with a view to groom grassroots talent. While Tandon, Chotrani and Abhay will skip the Challenger level event, Anahat, who is transitioning to the senior circuit, is likely to play in at least one event.

The Tour was held in Kolkata, Indore and Chennai last year with all events being $3,000 affairs. This year, it will move to five new cities – Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Delhi – while retaining Chennai in its six-city roster.

There will be three $6,000, two $9,000 and one $15,000 events each for men and women in this year’s calendar. Kicking off in Jaipur on August 4, the Tour will end in Delhi next February.

“Among the key objectives of the expansion is to give Indian players an opportunity to earn world ranking points,” Poncha said. Each leg will be a 24-player knock-out event with the top eight seeds receiving a bye into the second round.

The $15k event will offer 1,343 ranking points with the winner getting 250 points. The $9k events will carry 806 points (150 for the winner) and the $6k events 537 points (100 for the winner).

“At least two Indian players will get wild card. For the $9k events, we are expecting players from the top 60-70 bracket while the $15k event in Chennai will have some top-30 players. It will be an excellent opportunity for Indian players to learn,” Poncha said.