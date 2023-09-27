Anant Jeet Naruka claims silver in men's skeet as Indian shooters continue stellar run in Asian Games 2023

India's Anant Jeet Singh Naruka claimed the silver medal in men's skeet event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday, adding to the team gold he won alongside Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura.

India's Narukan Anant Jeet Singh competes during the skeet men's final at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center during 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naruka performed very well and looked on course to win the gold medal, having not missed a shot until the business end of the final.

Naruka finished his last round with 10/10 to finish his event with an impressive 58/60 but it was still not good enough for gold as Kuwait's Abdullah Alrashidi equalled the world record with a perfect 60/60 to finish on top of the podium.

Nasser Al-Attiya of Qatar bagged the bronze with 46.

Earlier in the day, the trio of Naruka, Bajwa and Khangura shot a total of 355 to win the team bronze.

Hosts China won the gold medal while Qatar claimed the silver.

The Indian women's team, however, crashed out of the shotgun skeet event by finishing in the fourth position behind Kazakhstan, China and Thailand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON