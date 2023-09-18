Asian Games 2023: Full list of sports and disciplines in Hangzhou

The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 finally beckons us all and will take place from September 23 to October 8, in Hangzhou, China. The 19th edition was supposed to take place last year but was postponed due to Covid-19. The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will take place on September 23 and India will also bring a 655-member strong contingent, who will participate in 41 disciplines.

A total of 40 sports across 61 disciplines will be there at the Asian Games, including cricket, football and athletics. The closing ceremony will take place on October 8. The three mascots of the Games, Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen, known as the 'Memories of Jiangnan' were unveiled on April 3 2020. Meanwhile, the official theme song of the Games, 'With You and Me', was released with its video on April 27 2023, performed by Angea Zhang, Jackson Wang, Sunnee and JC-T.

Here is the 2023 Asian Games Sports Programme:

1. Aquatics

- Artistic swimming

- Diving

- Marathon swimming

- Swimming

- Water polo

2. Archery

3. Athletics

4. Badminton

5. Baseball

- Baseball

- Softball

6. Basketball

- Basketball

- 3×3 basketball

7. Boxing

8. Breakdancing

9. Canoeing

- Slalom

- Sprint

10. Cricket

11. Cycling

- BMX

- Mountain bike

- Road

- Track

12. Dragon boat

13. Equestrian

14. Fencing

15. Field hockey

16. Football

17. Golf

18. Gymnastics

- Artistic

- Rhythmic

- Trampoline

19. Handball

20. Judo

21. Kabaddi

22. Martial arts

- Ju-jitsu

- Karate

- Kurash

23. Mind sports

- Bridge

- Chess

- Esports

- Go

- Xiangqi

24. Modern pentathlon

25. Roller sports

- Roller skating

- Skateboarding

26. Rowing

27. Rugby sevens

28. Sailing

29. Sepak takraw

30. Shooting

31. Sport climbing

32. Squash

33. Table tennis

34. Taekwondo

35. Tennis

- Soft tennis

- Tennis

36. Triathlon

37. Volleyball

- Beach volleyball

- Volleyball

38. Weightlifting

39. Wrestling

40. Wushu

Although the opening ceremony is scheduled for September 23, cricket, football, volleyball and beach volleyball will start from September 19. Meanwhile, the Indian men's and women's cricket teams will be making their Asian Games debut. The Indian women's cricket team will begin their campaign on September 21 and the men's team will start on September 27.

Indian will also have 68 athletes in track and field, with the spotlight on Olympic and world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra. He is also the reigning Asian Games champion. Hockey will also serve as a qualifier for 2024 Olympics, and the Indian hockey teams will look for an early ticket by winning gold.

