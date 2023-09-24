Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1: Ramita, Mehuli lead charge in women's 10m air rifle; IND vs BAN in cricket SF
- Asian Games 2023 Live updates Day 1: Follow live score and updates of all the action in Hangzhou as India officially begin their Asiad campaign
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1: After all the razmatazz in the opening ceremony on Saturday, the 19th edition of the Asian Games is officially underway at Hangzhou in the People's Republic of China. And the Indian contingent will have the opportunity to kick off their campaign with a medal itself on Day 1 with the nation's rowers set to compete in as many as five medal events while shooters Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita will also be in medal events. India’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will also kick off a rather difficult draw in China while the Harmapreet Kaur-less Indian women's cricket team will aim to confirm a medal when they face Bangladesh in the semi-final tie. Both the men’s and women’s football teams will also be in action in group matches later in the day.
Events completed so far:
Rowing - India's Kiran and Anshika Bharti finish 9th in Women's Lightweight Women's Double Sculls
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:58 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Fencing
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India's Dev makes a good comeback in men's foil individual Round of Pool 3, beating Irag's Saleem Ghaith 5-4 in a stiff tie. He had faced a 0-5 loss to Vietnam's Van Hai Nguyen in the first game
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:55 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooting
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mehuli jumps to third, Ramita fifth now. Standings so far (average score)
3: Mehuli Ghosh - 10.515
5: Ramita - 10.513
26: Ashi Chouksey - 10.409
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:51 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Rowing
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India's Kiran and Anshika Bharti finish 9th in Women's Lightweight Women's Double Sculls, with timings of 7:40:84 -- 13.93s slower than Thailand, who were top (7th overall) in Final B.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:46 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: China win first medal at the Games!
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: In a classic display of dominance, Team China kicks off the Asian Games medals tally in customary fashion, lighting up the competition with a splendid gold in the women's lightweight doubles sculls. Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping left their competitors in the dust, crossing the finish line a staggering 9.71 seconds ahead of the pack, proving once again that they are forces to be reckoned with on the water.
China sets the tone for the Games with an electrifying performance!
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:45 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooting
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Standings so far (average shots)
4th - Ramita - 10.514
7th - Mehuli Ghosh - 10.503
26th - Ashi Chouksey - 10.397
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:40 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Cricket
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: WHAT A START FOR INDIA!
Pooja Vastrakar picks two wickets in the first over, dismissing both openers -- Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana -- for a first-ball duck!
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:37 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooting
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: WOAH!
Thailand's Chanittha Sastwej is the first to finish all of her series in the women's 10m air rifle event. She finishes with total score of 625.1. Interestingly, she completes the qualifying event with 45 minutes still left in the prescribed time!
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:31 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooting
Ramita springs to second spot!
With an average of 10.550/shot, Ramita is currently second during her third series.
India now have two shooters in top-8. Mehuli is sixth
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:26 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Top-8 qualify for final in women's 10m air rifle
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mehuli Ghosh had an impressive second series (105.7) after scoring 104.6 in her first, and is currently fifth in the standings. She is the only Indian in the top-8 so far.
There are a total of six series of 10 shots each in the event, with 60 shooters competing for top-8 spots
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:22 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Bangladesh opt to bat
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Cricket action is about to begin in Hangzhou!
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana has won the toss and opted to bat against India in the semi-final
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:15 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India in action in 10m air rifle!
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: The events are up and running on Day 1. 3 Indian shooters take part in the women's 10m air rifle - Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey, and Ramita
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 06:08 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 1 of the Asian Games 2023! India will have medal events early into the day in rowing, while the Indian men's hockey team will also be in action. Also in action later in the day would be Indian men's and women's football team, but Smriti Mandhana's Team India kickstarts the day in the cricket semi-final!