Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1: Ramita, Mehuli lead charge in women's 10m air rifle; IND vs BAN in cricket SF

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1: After all the razmatazz in the opening ceremony on Saturday, the 19th edition of the Asian Games is officially underway at Hangzhou in the People's Republic of China. And the Indian contingent will have the opportunity to kick off their campaign with a medal itself on Day 1 with the nation's rowers set to compete in as many as five medal events while shooters Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita will also be in medal events. India’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will also kick off a rather difficult draw in China while the Harmapreet Kaur-less Indian women's cricket team will aim to confirm a medal when they face Bangladesh in the semi-final tie. Both the men’s and women’s football teams will also be in action in group matches later in the day.

