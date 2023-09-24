News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1: Ramita, Mehuli lead charge in women's 10m air rifle; IND vs BAN in cricket SF
Live

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1: Ramita, Mehuli lead charge in women's 10m air rifle; IND vs BAN in cricket SF

Sep 24, 2023 07:01 AM IST
OPEN APP

Asian Games 2023 Live updates Day 1: Follow live score and updates of all the action in Hangzhou as India officially begin their Asiad campaign

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1: After all the razmatazz in the opening ceremony on Saturday, the 19th edition of the Asian Games is officially underway at Hangzhou in the People's Republic of China. And the Indian contingent will have the opportunity to kick off their campaign with a medal itself on Day 1 with the nation's rowers set to compete in as many as five medal events while shooters Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita will also be in medal events. India’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will also kick off a rather difficult draw in China while the Harmapreet Kaur-less Indian women's cricket team will aim to confirm a medal when they face Bangladesh in the semi-final tie. Both the men’s and women’s football teams will also be in action in group matches later in the day.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1

Events completed so far:

Rowing - India's Kiran and Anshika Bharti finish 9th in Women's Lightweight Women's Double Sculls

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:58 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Fencing

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India's Dev makes a good comeback in men's foil individual Round of Pool 3, beating Irag's Saleem Ghaith 5-4 in a stiff tie. He had faced a 0-5 loss to Vietnam's Van Hai Nguyen in the first game

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:55 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooting

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mehuli jumps to third, Ramita fifth now. Standings so far (average score)

    3: Mehuli Ghosh - 10.515

    5: Ramita - 10.513

    26: Ashi Chouksey - 10.409

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:51 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Rowing

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India's Kiran and Anshika Bharti finish 9th in Women's Lightweight Women's Double Sculls, with timings of 7:40:84 -- 13.93s slower than Thailand, who were top (7th overall) in Final B.

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:46 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: China win first medal at the Games!

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: In a classic display of dominance, Team China kicks off the Asian Games medals tally in customary fashion, lighting up the competition with a splendid gold in the women's lightweight doubles sculls. Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping left their competitors in the dust, crossing the finish line a staggering 9.71 seconds ahead of the pack, proving once again that they are forces to be reckoned with on the water.

    China sets the tone for the Games with an electrifying performance!

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooting

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Standings so far (average shots)

    4th - Ramita - 10.514

    7th - Mehuli Ghosh - 10.503

    26th - Ashi Chouksey - 10.397

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:40 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Cricket

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: WHAT A START FOR INDIA!

    Pooja Vastrakar picks two wickets in the first over, dismissing both openers -- Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana -- for a first-ball duck!

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooting

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: WOAH!

    Thailand's Chanittha Sastwej is the first to finish all of her series in the women's 10m air rifle event. She finishes with total score of 625.1. Interestingly, she completes the qualifying event with 45 minutes still left in the prescribed time!

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:31 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Shooting

    Ramita springs to second spot!

    With an average of 10.550/shot, Ramita is currently second during her third series.

    India now have two shooters in top-8. Mehuli is sixth

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Top-8 qualify for final in women's 10m air rifle

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mehuli Ghosh had an impressive second series (105.7) after scoring 104.6 in her first, and is currently fifth in the standings. She is the only Indian in the top-8 so far.

    There are a total of six series of 10 shots each in the event, with 60 shooters competing for top-8 spots

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Bangladesh opt to bat

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Cricket action is about to begin in Hangzhou!

    Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana has won the toss and opted to bat against India in the semi-final

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India in action in 10m air rifle!

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: The events are up and running on Day 1. 3 Indian shooters take part in the women's 10m air rifle - Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey, and Ramita

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:08 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 1 of the Asian Games 2023! India will have medal events early into the day in rowing, while the Indian men's hockey team will also be in action. Also in action later in the day would be Indian men's and women's football team, but Smriti Mandhana's Team India kickstarts the day in the cricket semi-final!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asian games indian women's cricket team tennis swimming + 2 more

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1: Mehuli leads charge women's 10m air rifle

others
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 07:00 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 Live updates Day 1: Follow live score and updates of all the action in Hangzhou as India officially begin their Asiad campaign

Live Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 1
ByHT Sports Desk

F1 to MotoGP, the Buddh ends decade-long drought

The buzz is back at the circuit in Greater Noida that hosted three Formula One races from 2011 to 2013

Ducati Lenovo Team Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (1), Repsol Honda Team Spanish rider Marc Marquez (93), Repsol Honda Team Spanish rider Joan Mir (36), Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team French rider Fabio Quartararo (20) during the sprint race at the Grand Prix of India(PTI)
others
Published on Sep 24, 2023 12:21 AM IST
BySandip Sikdar, Greater Noida

Asian Games: Minefield of a draw for world champion Nikhat Zareen

Defying logic, even Bangladesh and Nepal boxers have got a bye in the 50kg weight class

Nikhat Zareen beat Patricia Alvarez 5-0 to seal the quarter-finals spot in the 50kg weight category of the Women's Boxing World Championships on Tuesday(Boxing Federation of India)
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 10:47 PM IST
ByAvishek Roy, New Delhi

Let the Games begin: Hangzhou Asian Games begin with mesmerising ceremony

Directed by Sha Xiaolan and Lu Chuan, the hi-tech show depicted China's natural resources, Hangzhou's history, and Asian camaraderie

Athletes and team officials of India join the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023(AP)
others
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 10:43 PM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava, Hangzhou

UFC 296: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson - clash of generations

UFC 296: Paddy, the baddy rising star, takes on Tony Ferguson in a make-or-break battle of experience vs. potential.

Lightweight Showdown: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson Set to Ignite UFC 296! (Twitter. X)(Twitter . X)
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 10:41 PM IST
ByVedanth Shinde

MotoGP: Jorge Martin sprints to victory, Bezzecchi on pole

Martin didn’t put a wheel wrong and was never challenged by championship leader Bagnaia

Prima Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin celebrates after winning sprint race during the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida(Rahul Singh)
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 09:54 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar, Greater Noida

Asian Games 2023 Day 1 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for Sept 24

Asian Games 2023, Day 2: Here is India's full schedule for Sunday (September 24), in Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen will be in action on Sunday.(Getty)
others
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 09:27 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Esports: Charanjot Singh hopes for beginner's luck on Asiad debut

The Chandigarh youngster, who won the South Asian seeding event last month, is brimming with confidence ahead of his Asian Games debut

Charanjot Singh(Twitter/chelseaCJ12)
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 09:18 PM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava, Hangzhou

Asian Games: Hangzhou rains throw training schedule off gear

At least two training sessions of the Indian men's hockey team and one session of the women's hockey team have been completely washed away.

A spectator sits in the stands during a rain delay at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province (AFP)
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 07:51 PM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava, Hangzhou

MotoGP India Grand Prix race distance reduced due to heat

Temperatures have hovered between 32 and 34 degree Celsius here with humidity ranging above 80 percent.

MotoGP riders during a qualifing round of the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India on Saturday(Rahul Singh)
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 06:20 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar, Greater Noida

Verstappen returns to dominant form by claiming pole position at Japanese GP

Looking to return to the top of the podium after missing out in Singapore, the Red Bull driver clocked a blazing lap of 1 minute

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates after taking poll position in the qualifying session for the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix (AFP)
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 06:06 PM IST
AP |

Indian men's, women's table tennis teams enter pre-quarters

Indian women topped the group with two wins in as many matches, and they will face Thailand in the round of 16.

India women's TT team poses after securing spot in pre-quarters(SAI)
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 05:29 PM IST
PTI |

Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony Highlights: Prez Jinping declares Games open

Asian Games Opening Ceremony 2023 Highlights: Tokyo bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh led the Indian contingent.

Live Asian Games Opening Ceremony 2023 Highlights(Screengrab)
others
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 07:51 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India's wushu player gives update after being denied visa for Asian Games

Wushu athlete Mepung Lamgu gave an update to fans about her whereabouts after she was denied visa for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Mepung Lamgu gave an update to fans on Twitter.
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 01:32 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Charting uncharted waters: Advait Page takes on fresh challenge at Asian Games

Seasoned Indian long-distance swimmer Advait Page has decided to test himself in 200m backstroke at the Asian Games 2023.

Advait Page during the 2022 Commonwealth Games(Instagram)
others
Published on Sep 23, 2023 10:25 AM IST
ByRishabh Gupta, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out