Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 12: India into archery semis, in action in marathon; Saurav Ghosal eyes elusive gold

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: The Indian contingent, who have already accounted for 81 medals, will hope for another spectacular show on Day 12 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. While only a few medal events are lined-up for the day but India's star shuttlers will aim to progress further in the continental event. PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy will be in action in their badminton singles quarterfinal ties, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in men's doubles. Apart from badminton, there's another racquet event, which could bring India two gold in the competition. Experienced Saurav Ghosal will hope to win an elusive gold in the men's singles squash final event, while the pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh will hope for the same in the mixed double squash finals.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 12(AFP)

The Indian women's hockey team will lock horns with hosts China in the semifinal encounter. Narinder Cheema, Naveen, Antim Panghal, Pooja Gehlot, and Mansi Ahlawat will lead India's charge in the wrestling mat.

India's medal so far

Gold: 18

Silver: 31

Bronze: 32

Results-

Archery: India defeat Hong Kong 231-220 in compound archery team event, advance to semifinal