Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 12: India into archery semis, in action in marathon; Saurav Ghosal eyes elusive gold
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India have so far won 81 medals (18 gold, 31 silver, and 32 bronze) in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: The Indian contingent, who have already accounted for 81 medals, will hope for another spectacular show on Day 12 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. While only a few medal events are lined-up for the day but India's star shuttlers will aim to progress further in the continental event. PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy will be in action in their badminton singles quarterfinal ties, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in men's doubles. Apart from badminton, there's another racquet event, which could bring India two gold in the competition. Experienced Saurav Ghosal will hope to win an elusive gold in the men's singles squash final event, while the pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh will hope for the same in the mixed double squash finals.
The Indian women's hockey team will lock horns with hosts China in the semifinal encounter. Narinder Cheema, Naveen, Antim Panghal, Pooja Gehlot, and Mansi Ahlawat will lead India's charge in the wrestling mat.
India's medal so far
Gold: 18
Silver: 31
Bronze: 32
Results-
Archery: India defeat Hong Kong 231-220 in compound archery team event, advance to semifinal
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 06:48 AM
Asian Games Live Updates Day 12: Roller Skating - Preliminary First Run Results
In the preliminary first run, India's Charles Merlin Arpoudam finished in 10th position and Shreyasi came 13th in the standings.
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 06:43 AM
Asian Games Live Updates Day 12: Men's marathon final - Update
After 35km, Man Singh is currently ninth in the standings. Meanwhile, Appachangada Bo Belliappa is 15th.
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 06:32 AM
Asian Games Live Updates Day 12: India into archery semis!
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur too good! It was a bit of a no-contest, to be honest. India advance to the semi-final in the women's compound archery team event with a resounding 231-220 win against Hung Ting Cheng, Yuk Sheung Wong, Yin Yi Luk of Hong Kong China.
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 06:28 AM
Asian Games Live Updates Day 12: Archery - Update
Terrific from India! The first series of End 3 creates all the difference. No 10s from Hong Kong China but Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet all shot 10s to stretch India's lead and although Hong Kong put up a slightly better show in the second set of three arrows, the Indian archers kept their composure led by Aditi and Jyothi who shot a 10 each to finish the End 3. India lead 173-165 in the women's compound archery quarter-final.
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 06:22 AM
Asian Games Live Updates Day 12: Archery - Update
Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami save the day for India with two 10s in the last two arrows. India maintain their two-point lead after End 2 against Hung Ting Cheng, Yuk Sheung Wong, Yin Yi Luk of Hong Kong China. It's India 114-112. Two more Ends to go.
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 06:17 AM
Asian Games Live Updates Day 12: Archery - Update
India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur lead Hung Ting Cheng, Yuk Sheung Wong, Yin Yi Luk of Hong Kong China 57-55 after End 1 (first set of two arrows each by all the archers). There will be four Ends to decide who advances to the women's compound archery semi-final.
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 05:57 AM
Asian Games Live Updates Day 12: Men's marathon final - Update
Man Singh is currently 7th after 25km and Appachangada Bo Belliapa is ninth in the ongoing men's marathon final!
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 05:31 AM
Asian Games Live Updates Day 12: Men's marathon final - Update
Appachangada Bo Belliappa and Man Singh are currently in action for India in the men's marathon final! The pair are tied at 11th currently.
- Thu, 05 Oct 2023 05:21 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 12 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou. Stay tuned folks!