Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Aditi Ashok in action for India in golf, Roshibina Devi eyes wushu gold in Hangzhou

Sep 28, 2023 05:30 AM IST
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Towards the evening we'll witness some high-voltage men's hockey action between India and Japan.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 5: India have so far produced a scintillating show in the Hangzhou Asian Games and will look to carry forward the momentum on Day 5. The day starts with golf, followed by badminton but it is Wushu, which will be in focus. Naorem Roshibina Devi will be competing in the women's 60kg gold medal bout against China's Wu Xiaowei. Shooting once again will be in spotlight with multiple medal events lined up for the day.

Towards the evening we'll witness some high-voltage men's hockey action between India and Japan and before that Sunil Chhetri and his boys face a mighty challenge against Saudi Arabia in the round of 32 clash. After claiming a historic gold in equestrian team event, the focus now shifts to Dressage individual freestyle round, where Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla are in contention for medals.

Catch the Live Updates of all the action on Day 5 of the Asian Games:

  Sep 28, 2023 05:29 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 5: India already in action in golf

    India is already in action in golf, which began earlier. In the women's individual round 1, India's Prashanth A is ranked T6, Aditi Ashok is T14, URS P Sharath is T26.

    In the women's team round 1, India is ranked T6.

  Sep 28, 2023 05:21 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Schedule

    Badminton

    Women's team: India vs Mongolia at 6:30 am

    Wushu

    Women's 60 kg gold medal bout: Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Wu Xiaowei at 7:12 am

    Cycling

    Niraj Kumar - Men's omnium scratch race (Quarterfinal) at 7:30 am

    David Beckham - Men's sprint (Quarterfinal)

    Swimming

    Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat - Men's 800m freestyle fast heat (Medal event) at 5:46 pm

    Shivangi Sarma - Women's 50m freestyle heats 7:30 am onwards

    Virdhawal Khade - Men's 50m butterfly heats 7:30 am onwards

    4x100m freestyle relay heats - Men and women 7:30 am onwards

    4x200m freestyle relay heats - Women at 9:05 am

    Shooting

    Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal - 10m air pistol individual (Qualification and team final) at 9:00 am if they qualify for final

    Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet mixed team (Qualification) 10:30 am onwards if qualify for bronze medal playoff/gold medal playoff

    Skeet mixed team (Bronze and gold medal matches) at 6:30 am

    Squash

    India vs Malaysia - Women's team (Group stage) at 10:00 am

    India vs Nepal - Men's (Group stage) at 1:30 pm

    Boxing

    Jaismine vs Ghazwan Ashour - Women's 60kg (Pre-quarters) at 12:00 pm

    Deepak vs Tomoyo Tsuboi - Men's 51kg (Pre-quarters) at 5:30 pm

    Nishant Dev vs Phuoc Tung Bui - Men's 71kg (Pre-quarters) at 6:45 pm

    Equestrian

    Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual freestyle round (Medal event) at 12:30 pm

    Artistic Gymnastics

    Pranati Nayak - Women's vault final (Medal event) 12:00 pm onwards

    Tennis: Not before 2 pm

    Men's Doubles Semi-finals: Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan

    Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale

    Table Tennis

    Sreeja Akula vs Songgyong Pyon - Women's singles (Round of 32)

    Manika Batra vs Nabita Shreshta - Women's singles (Round of 32)

    Manush Shah and Vikash Thakkar vs Mohamed Ismail and Moosa Ahmed - Men's doubles (Round of 32)

    Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir and Ser-od Ganguyag - Men's doubles (Round of 32)

    Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Zauresh Akasheva and Anastassiya Lavrova - Wwomen's doubles (Round of 32) at 2:05 pm

    Sharath Kamal vs Mohamed Ismail - Men's singles (Round of 32)

    Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Ngoc Trai Mai and Nga Nguyen - Women's doubles (Round of 32)

    Football

    India vs Saudi Arabia - Men's (Pre-quarters) at 5:00 pm

    Hockey

    India vs Japan - Men's (Pool match) at 6:15 pm

    Bridge

    Men's, women's and mixed team (Round-robin)

    Golf

    Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok - Women's individual and team (Round 1) 4:00 am

    Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's team (Round 1) 8:00 am

  Sep 28, 2023 05:14 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Stay tuned folks!

asian games

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Towards the evening we'll witness some high-voltage men's hockey action between India and Japan.

ByHT Sports Desk

