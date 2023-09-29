Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Athletics events begin, medals await for India in shooting, tennis, squash

Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: The athletics events begin on Day 6 and this means that the contingent that brought India a majority of their medals at the 2018 Asian Games take centre stage. Meanwhile tennis stars Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna will be gunning for gold. While Bopanna and Bhosale could seal bronze after winning their semi-final tie, Myneni and Ramanathan are in the gold medal match in men's doubles.

Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Thailand's Isaro Pruchya and Jones Maximus Parapol(PTI)

In the 2018 Asian Games, athletics had contributed 20 medals (8 gold, 9 silver, 3 bronze) out of India's total of 70. India's athletics campaign in Hangzhou will be kicked off by race walkers Sandeep Kumar and Vikash Singh in the men's 20km race walk event in the morning on Friday, but their medal prospects are not high. Priyanka Goswami will compete in the women's 20km race walk and she can be in medal contention if she produces her best.

Rachna Kumari and Tanya Chaudhary are the two Indians who will feature in the women's hammer throw final on Friday while Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan can hope for minor medals if they produce their best. A total of 48 gold medals will be at stake during seven days of competition. Hosts China have topped the athletics medal tally at every Asian Games since 1986.

Both the men's and women's squash teams have assured themselves of at least bronze medals and play their semifinal ties. India's shooting contingent will be back in action in the 10m air pistol and 50m rifle 3 positions events.India's table tennis stars like Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Suthirtha Mukherjee will be looking to remedy the lack of a medal from the contingent as the men's doubles and singles and women's doubles campaigns get underway. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team face Malaysia later in the day while world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen will face Hanan Nassar of Jordan in the women's 50kg quarterfinals. Follow here LIVE UPDATES of Asian Games 2023

Results-

Athletics: Vikash Singh finishes in fifth position in men's 20km race walk

Priyanka 5th in women's 20km race walk