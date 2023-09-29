Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Athletics events begin, medals await for India in shooting, tennis, squash
- Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: India's athletics contingent get their campaign underway while medals await in shooting, tennis and squash.
Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: The athletics events begin on Day 6 and this means that the contingent that brought India a majority of their medals at the 2018 Asian Games take centre stage. Meanwhile tennis stars Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna will be gunning for gold. While Bopanna and Bhosale could seal bronze after winning their semi-final tie, Myneni and Ramanathan are in the gold medal match in men's doubles.
In the 2018 Asian Games, athletics had contributed 20 medals (8 gold, 9 silver, 3 bronze) out of India's total of 70. India's athletics campaign in Hangzhou will be kicked off by race walkers Sandeep Kumar and Vikash Singh in the men's 20km race walk event in the morning on Friday, but their medal prospects are not high. Priyanka Goswami will compete in the women's 20km race walk and she can be in medal contention if she produces her best.
Rachna Kumari and Tanya Chaudhary are the two Indians who will feature in the women's hammer throw final on Friday while Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan can hope for minor medals if they produce their best. A total of 48 gold medals will be at stake during seven days of competition. Hosts China have topped the athletics medal tally at every Asian Games since 1986.
Both the men's and women's squash teams have assured themselves of at least bronze medals and play their semifinal ties. India's shooting contingent will be back in action in the 10m air pistol and 50m rifle 3 positions events.India's table tennis stars like Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Suthirtha Mukherjee will be looking to remedy the lack of a medal from the contingent as the men's doubles and singles and women's doubles campaigns get underway. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team face Malaysia later in the day while world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen will face Hanan Nassar of Jordan in the women's 50kg quarterfinals. Follow here LIVE UPDATES of Asian Games 2023
Results-
Athletics: Vikash Singh finishes in fifth position in men's 20km race walk
Priyanka 5th in women's 20km race walk
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 29 Sep 2023 06:20 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Priyanka 5th in 20km women's race walk
Priyanka came fifth in the women's 20km race walk event, with a timing of 1:31:52. Meanwhile, China's Jiayu Yang (1:30:03), Zhenxia Ma (1:30:04) and Japan's Nanako Fujii (1:33:49) came 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
- Fri, 29 Sep 2023 05:57 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Vikash Singh finishes in fifth position
In the men's 20km race walk, Vikash Singh finished in fifth place with a time of 1:23:08. Meanwhile, China's Jun Zhang (1:23:00) and Wang Zhaozhao (1:24:08) occupy first and second positions. Meanwhile Japan's Yutaro Murayama (1:24:41) are in third position.
- Fri, 29 Sep 2023 05:39 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Golf - Update
Aditi Ashok is currently tied second in women's individual round 2. Pranavi URS Sharath and Avani Prashanth are T12 and T20 respectively. In the women's team round 2, India are climbing up the table and are tried at second, behind leaders China.
- Fri, 29 Sep 2023 05:33 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: India in action!
The men's and women's 20km race walk has begun! Vikash Singh is currently sixth in the men's category. Meanwhile, Priyanka is fifth in her category. More 10kms to go for both!
- Fri, 29 Sep 2023 05:16 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 6 of Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou. Stay tuned folks!