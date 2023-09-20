Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain, Harmanpreet Singh to be India's flag-bearers at opening ceremony

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists Lovlina Borgohain and men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh will be India's flag-bearers at the 19th Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.

File photo of Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina had claimed a bronze medal in the 69-kg division at the Tokyo Olympics, following which she had a dry spell. However, in March this year, Lovlina secured a gold medal in the World Boxing Championships held in New Delhi, which came in her new 75-kg weight category.

Harmanpreet is one of the best drag-flickers and was part of the team that won the historic bronze at the Tokyo Games, breaking the more than four-decade-long Indian hockey team's medal drought in the Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team need to win a gold medal at the continental showdown to secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

A total of 655 Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games this time, which is the largest contingent ever.

"We arrived at the decision after much deliberation today," Indian contingent Chef de Mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa told PTI.

"This time we will have two flag-bearers leading the contingent at the Asian Games -- hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain," added Bajwa, who is also Wushu Association of India chief.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had done the honours at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Meanwhile, India have already started their campaign at the continental event with the men's volleyball team impressing the most. The unit had defeated a low-ranked Cambodia on Tuesday, thrashing them 3-0. The unit then went to stun South Korea 3-2 in the final pool encounter on Wednesday, which helped them finish at the top.

The Indian men's football unit endured a tough 1-5 drubbing against hosts China on Tuesday, mainly due to lack of preparation.

