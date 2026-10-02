Asian Games 2026 Day 14 LIVE: Lovlina Borgohain, women's hockey team among major gold medal hopefuls for India

India have a good chance of picking up a few gold medals on day 14 of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games today. There are three boxing gold medal events with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush in action. Then there is also the Indian women’s hockey team in action against China for the gold medal. India have not won hockey gold since 1982 and they would love to end the 44-year drought....Read More

Archery can potentially get some more golds today. On day 12, three gold medals came via archery. That was the most successful day for the Indians. The fourth gold came via shooting. India are 8th on the medal tally with 10 gold, 22 silver and 32 bronze. Today, there is a great possibility that India will improve on their day 12 performance.