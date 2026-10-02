Asian Games 2026 Day 14 LIVE: Lovlina Borgohain, women's hockey team among major gold medal hopefuls for India
Catch the live updates from the fourteenth day of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games here.
India have a good chance of picking up a few gold medals on day 14 of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games today. There are three boxing gold medal events with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush in action. Then there is also the Indian women’s hockey team in action against China for the gold medal. India have not won hockey gold since 1982 and they would love to end the 44-year drought....Read More
Archery can potentially get some more golds today. On day 12, three gold medals came via archery. That was the most successful day for the Indians. The fourth gold came via shooting. India are 8th on the medal tally with 10 gold, 22 silver and 32 bronze. Today, there is a great possibility that India will improve on their day 12 performance.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:12:22 AM IST
Check out the full schedule
Here is the full schedule for India on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2026:
Golf
3:00 AM — Men’s individual stroke play, Round 3: Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Sandhu and Saptak Talwar
3:00 AM — Men’s team competition, Round 3: India
5:49 AM — Women’s individual stroke play, Round 3: Pranavi Sharath Urs, Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok
5:49 AM — Women’s team competition, Round 3: India
Sepaktakraw
5:30 AM — Women’s quadrant preliminary Group A: India vs Thailand
Archery
5:55 AM — Women’s recurve team semifinal: India vs China
6:25 AM onwards — Women’s recurve team medal matches, subject to progression (medal event)
8:20 AM — Recurve mixed team semifinal: Japan vs India
8:50 AM onwards — Recurve mixed team medal matches, subject to progression (medal event)
10:55 AM — Men’s recurve team semifinal: Iran vs India
11:25 AM onwards — Men’s recurve team medal matches, subject to progression (medal event)
Virtual taekwondo
6:20 AM — Mixed individual Round of 16: Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai of Hong Kong
Further rounds subject to qualification.
Track cycling
6:30 AM onwards — Women’s omnium: Harshita Jakhar
7:05 AM — Men’s keirin first round: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
7:10 AM — Men’s keirin first round: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
12:16 PM — Men’s Madison final: India (medal event)
Further keirin and omnium rounds are subject to qualification.
Volleyball
6:30 AM — Men’s 5th-8th place classification match: India vs South Korea
Wrestling
7:08 AM — Women’s 50kg Round of 16: Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki of Japan
7:25 AM — Men’s freestyle 125kg Round of 16: Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek of Kazakhstan
7:32 AM — Women’s 76kg Round of 16: Priya Malik vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan
8:02 AM — Men’s freestyle 65kg Round of 16: Sujeet Kalkal vs Sayed Omar Zazai of Afghanistan
2:30 PM onwards — Men’s freestyle 65kg medal bouts, subject to progression (medal event)
3:20 PM onwards — Men’s freestyle 125kg medal bouts, subject to progression (medal event)
3:50 PM onwards — Women’s 50kg medal bouts, subject to progression (medal event)
4:20 PM onwards — Women’s 76kg medal bouts, subject to progression (medal event)
Canoe slalom
7:30 AM — Women’s kayak cross individual: Shikha Chouhan
8:00 AM — Men’s kayak cross individual: Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
Further rounds subject to qualification.
Rugby sevens
8:50 AM — Women’s Pool E: India vs Malaysia
Sailing
9:10 AM onwards — Girls’ dinghy opening series, Race 7: Mahi Verma
Boxing
10:00 AM — Women’s 75kg final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi of China (medal event)
2:15 PM — Women’s 65kg final: Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei (medal event)
2:45 PM — Men’s 80kg final: Ankush vs Kim Minseong of South Korea (medal event)
Hockey
3:30 PM — Women’s gold-medal match: India vs China (medal event)
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- 1 Oct 2026, 05:56:43 PM IST
Hello and welcome
To our coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Day 14. India look good for a few gold hauls. Stay tuned all through the day and know how the Indian athletes are faring. We will keep you up to date.