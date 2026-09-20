Asian Games 2026 Day 2 LIVE Updates: India’s medal hunt begins - Quimcy Dsouza in Teqball, women’s cricket and more
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Follow the latest updates from India's Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Asian Games 2026 was officially declared open on Saturday with India's double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Hangzhou Asian Games gold-winning kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat leading the Indian contingent as the flag-bearers. Day 2 of the Aichi-Nagoya Games will see Indian athletes in action in 19 events, with a focus on Quincy D'Souza in the bronze-medal Teqball match and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team taking on Bangladesh in the semifinal.
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- 20 Sept 2026, 05:33:52 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 LIVE Updates: India's schedule for September 20
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Here's what India's schedule look like for September 20…
5:30 a.m.: Wushu - Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in Men's Changquan Final.
6:15 a.m.: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualifying and Team Final.
6:30 a.m.: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in Women's Singles Bronze Medal match.
6:30 a.m.: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Women's Team Group F match.
7:00 a.m.: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza/Mohamed Anas Beg vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen/Gia Ngih Trinh (Vietnam) in Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match.
7:10 a.m.: Mixed Martial Arts - Suchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in Women's Traditional 60kg Quarterfinal.
7:22 a.m.: Swimming - Akash Mani in Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 5.
7:30 a.m.: Hockey - India vs Uzbekistan in Women's Pool B match.
7:37 a.m.: Swimming - Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das in Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3.
9:00 a.m.: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Men's Team Group F match.
10:30 a.m.: Cricket - India vs Bangladesh in Women's Semifinal.
11 a.m.: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final (subject to qualification).
11 a.m.: Mixed Martial Arts: Varun Sanyal vs. TBC in Men's Traditional 77kg Quarterfinal.
11:30 a.m.: Hockey - India vs Indonesia in Men's Pool A match.
11:30 a.m.: Badminton - India vs Kazakhstan in Women's Team first round.
12:30 p.m.: Table Tennis - India vs Singapore in Women's Team Group F match.
3:00 p.m.: Table Tennis - India vs Iran in Men's Team Group F match.
3:10 p.m.: Wushu - Aparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in Women's 52kg Sanda Round of 16.
4:50 p.m.: Wushu - Vikrant Baliyan vs Soheil Mousavi (Iran) in Men's 75kg Sanda Round of 16.
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- 20 Sept 2026, 05:12:56 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 1 of Asian Games in Japan. Stay tuned for more updates!