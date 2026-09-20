Asian Games 2026 Day 2 LIVE Updates: India’s medal hunt begins - Quimcy Dsouza in Teqball, women’s cricket and more

Asian Games 2026 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Asian Games 2026 was officially declared open on Saturday with India's double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Hangzhou Asian Games gold-winning kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat leading the Indian contingent as the flag-bearers. Day 2 of the Aichi-Nagoya Games will see Indian athletes in action in 19 events, with a focus on Quincy D'Souza in the bronze-medal Teqball match and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team taking on Bangladesh in the semifinal.