Asian Games 2026 Day 3 LIVE: Shooting stars eye more medals; India-Pakistan clashes, kabaddi and MMA in focus

Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live updates: After an eventful Day 2, India will look to add to its medal tally on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026. Shooting will once again be in focus, with the men’s 10m air rifle individual and team finals on the schedule. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will be among India’s participants. There are also men’s and women’s individual and team skeet events. Suchika Tariyal has already assured India of an MMA medal, but she will aim to finish higher in the traditional 60kg event. India’s kabaddi teams will also begin their campaigns, while there will be two India vs Pakistan clashes in table tennis.