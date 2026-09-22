Asian Games 2026 Day 4, Full India Results (Updating live): Lakshya Sen springs remarkable win, IND in sight of 1st gold

The fourth day of the Asian Games 2026 campaign was a mixed bag for the Indian contingent, with shuttlers - including PV Sindhu - and shooters putting up a disappointing show. India's medal hopes now hinge on the women's cricket team, with the team in sight of its first gold in the ongoing edition.

India’s Lakshya Sen. (HT_PRINT)

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Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE: Check live updates and scorecard here

After winning two silver medals on Day 2, Elavenil Valarivan was unable to add to her tally on Tuesday, as she and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification.

Here's the full list of results for India on Day 4 at the Asian Games:

LIVE

Cricket - India vs Sri Lanka in the women's gold medal match - (India need to defend 216 to win gold)

Badminton - India vs Japan in the men's team quarterfinal (Lakshya Sen wins first match)

Equestrian - Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage, Arjan Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, and Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun in the Jumping event.

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{{^usCountry}} Soft Tennis - Aryan Thakur vs Chen Po-Yi (Chinese Taipei) in men's singles Group C. Completed Events Swimming {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soft Tennis - Aryan Thakur vs Chen Po-Yi (Chinese Taipei) in men's singles Group C. Completed Events Swimming {{/usCountry}}

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Men's 1,500m freestyle final - Aryan Nehra ended 4th

Men's 4x100m medley relay heats - India ended 7th, qualified for final

Badminton

Women's team quarter-final - India lost to Japan 1-3

Men's team quarter-final (INCOMPLETE)

Boxing

Women's 51kg Round of 32 - Sakshi beat Aira Villegas (PHI) 5:0

Equestrian

Eventing team dressage - India ended 7th

Eventing individual dressage - Ashish Limaye ended 14th, Arjan Nagra 23rd, Fouaad Mirza 26th

Esports

Football - India drew 0- 0 vs Uzbekistan

Fencing

Men's foil individual Round of 32 - Hemansh Singh Sanasam lost to Galim Nurumov (KAZ) 9-15

Sachin lost to Timofey Semyonov (KAZ)

Kabaddi

Men's Group A - India beat South Korea 63-31

Karate

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Men's kumite 84kg bronze playoff- Chetan Bhatt lost to Meng-yu Chung (TPE) 1-1 (won by senshu)

Women's kumite 55kg Round of 16 - Alisha lost to Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani (INA) 1-6

Sepaktakraw

Men's team regu Group B- India lost to Malaysia 0-3

Shooting

10m air rifle mixed team final - India finished 4th

Skeet men’s team

India 5th after Day 2

Skeet men’s individual

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 2nd, Mairaj Khan 23rd, Bhavtegh Gill 35th after Day 2

Skeet women’s team

India 3rd after Day 2

Skeet women’s individual

Raiza Dhillon 5th, Parinaaz Dhaliwal 9th, Maheshwari Chauhan 16th after Day 2

Table Tennis

Men's team Round of 16 - India lost to South Korea 0-3

Soft Tennis

Men's singles

Jay Meena beat Hussain Arain (PAK) 4-0

Aryan Thakur beat Bold-erdene Altangerel (MGL) 4-0

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Women's singles: Aadhya Tiwari lost to Alisha Ziegler (THA) 1-4, beat Kainaat Shallwani (PAK) 4-0

Wushu

Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam finishes ninth in the women's Nandao final.

Upcoming matches

Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Chandra Bahadur Thapa (Nepal) in the men's 55kg round of 32 - 2 PM

eSports - India vs Mongolia in eFootball Group F - 2 PM

Swimming - Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston and Dhanush Suresh in men's 4x100m medley relay -2:55 PM

Wushu - Roshibina Devi vs Man Sin Chu (Macao, China) in women's 60kg quarterfinal - 3:15 PM

Wushu - Aryan vs Saydullo Abdurashitov (Uzbekistan) in men's 56kg quarterfinal - 3:45 PM

Hockey - India vs Sri Lanka in men's Pool A - 3:30 PM

Table Tennis - India vs North Korea in women's team quarterfinal - 3:50 PM