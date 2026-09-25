Asian Games 2026 Full India Results (Updated LIVE) Day 7: Shooting brings IND's second gold, follows it with silver

The seventh day at the 2026 Asian Games got off to an ideal start for India, with the contingent adding to its medal tally across table tennis, squash and shooting. Manush Shah and Divya Chitale secured a medal after reaching the semifinal of the mixed team event, keeping India’s strong run in the sport going. In squash, Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also assured themselves of a medal in the mixed doubles event after beating the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado to book their place in the semifinals on Friday. The biggest moment, however, came in shooting, where India finally ended the wait for its second gold medal of the Games. Kamaljeet and Suruchi delivered under pressure in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, holding their nerve to finish on top and give India an early gold on Day 7. It was exactly the kind of start India would have wanted.

Here's the full list of results for India on Day 7 at the Asian Games:

Asian Games 2026: Follow Results Day 7 (Hindustan Times)

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Shooting

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh finished first in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification, putting India in a strong position. They went on to win the GOLD.

APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar in men's 50m rifle 3 positions win Silver in the team event.

Table Tennis

Diya Chitale and Manush Shah beat Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the mixed doubles quarterfinals to confirm a medal for India.

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to China’s Lin Shidong and Kuai Man in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Squash

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar beat the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the mixed doubles quarterfinals to assure India of a medal.

Badminton

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto beat Maldives’ Aminath Abdul Razzaq and Nibal Ahmed in the mixed doubles first round.

Canoe Sprint

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{{^usCountry}} Prohit Baroi and Prasanna Kumar finished fifth in semifinal 1 of the men’s kayak double 500m event and will compete in Final B. Fencing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prohit Baroi and Prasanna Kumar finished fifth in semifinal 1 of the men’s kayak double 500m event and will compete in Final B. Fencing {{/usCountry}}

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Aditya, Hemash Singh, Tejas Patil and Sachin lost to Hong Kong in the men’s team foil round of 16.

Hockey

India registered a 3- 1 win over Japan in the women's Pool B match.

Canoe Sprint

Megha Pradeep and Neha Leichonbam finished fourth in semifinal 1 of the women’s canoe double 500m event and were eliminated.

Swimming

Rishabh Das finished fourth and Utkarsh Patil ninth overall in the men’s 200m backstroke heats, with both progressing to the final.

Dhanush Suresh finished seventh in his heat and 21st overall in the men’s 50m breaststroke, missing out on a place in the final.

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Aneesh Sunil finished 17th and Dhakshan Shashikumar 18th in the men’s 400m freestyle heats, ending their campaign in the event.

Athletics

Anamika Aneesh finished sixth and Pooja tenth in the women’s heptathlon long jump. They remain seventh and ninth, respectively, in the overall standings.

Fencing

Anupriya, Mitva Chaudhari, Tanishka Khatri and Yashkeerat Kaur lost to Uzbekistan in the women’s epee team round of 16.