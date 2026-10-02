Asian Games 2026: Dhiraj-Kumkum win the Recurve Mixed Team silver

Back-to-back medals in recurve archery at the Asian Games. A gold and a silver. Who would have thunk it?

The Indian pair lost to China 5-3 in the final after beating Japan in the semi-final (REUTERS)

India did, apparently.

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A couple of hours after the Indian women's team took the historic gold, the mixed recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod backed it up by adding the silver at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Friday. The Indian combine lost to China 5-3 in the final after beating Japan in the semi-final to fall one step short of securing an early quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Deep Dive How did Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod perform in the final of the mixed recurve archery event at the Asian Games 2026? Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod lost to China 5-3 in the final of the mixed recurve archery event at the 2026 Asian Games. What significance does the mixed team silver medal hold for India at the Asian Games? The mixed team silver medal is significant as it marks India's first medal in the mixed-team recurve event, which has been part of the Asian Games program since 2018. What was the journey of the Indian mixed recurve team leading up to the final at the Asian Games 2026? The Indian mixed recurve team reached the final by defeating Japan in the semi-finals, overcoming an initial deficit and securing their spot with a strong comeback performance.

This is India's first medal in the mixed-team recurve event, which became part of the Asian Games programme in 2018.

Also Read: India’s women recurve team ends Korean dominance, wins gold

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{{^usCountry}} China had the first set comfortably in the bag at 38-34 after Dhiraj started with an 8 and Kumkum shot a rare lowly 7 across her day's twin finals. After a red-hot team final, Kumkum, already a gold medallist earlier in the day, was having somewhat of an off-colour start to the mixed final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} China had the first set comfortably in the bag at 38-34 after Dhiraj started with an 8 and Kumkum shot a rare lowly 7 across her day's twin finals. After a red-hot team final, Kumkum, already a gold medallist earlier in the day, was having somewhat of an off-colour start to the mixed final. {{/usCountry}}

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The teen shot a couple more 8s, which meant that despite Dhiraj hitting 10, China also took the second set 37-35. China were almost at the finish line, until India were suddenly handed a lifeline. Li Mengqi, needing an 8 to tie the set and take the match, sprayed a 7 as India stole the set 37-36.

Mengqi soon redeemed himself. With a 10 required to avoid a shoot-off, his final shot delivered just that. India's fightback fell short after it had crossed the line against Japan.

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In the semi-finals, the Japanese duo started off strong, shooting 10 more than the Indians to take the first set 38-37. An all-9 tied second set meant Japan were ahead 3-1, and India needed a resurgence of sorts.

A couple of 10s from Kumkum, backed up by an X (inner 10) from Dhiraj, brought India back in the 39-35 third set. With the Indians shooting three 9s and a 10 in the final set, it all came down to Junya Nakanishi's final shot. A 10 would have given Japan the win. A 9 would have tied the match. He shot a 7. India sneaked into the final and had another recurve medal to flaunt.