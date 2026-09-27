Asian Games 2026 Full India Results Day 9 Live Results: India's badminton campaign ends as PV Sindhu crashes out

The Indian contingent received a big blow at the Asian Games on Sunday after PV Sindhu crashed out of the women's competition. The ace shuttler lost to China's Chen Yufei 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 in the quarter-finals. However, the big assignment is reserved for later in the day, as squash could bring India two gold medals on Sunday. Abhay Singh will take on Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in the men's singles gold medal match, while Anahat Singh will take on Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in the women's singles gold medal match.

Here are the full India results for Day 9 at the Asian Games 2026:

Badminton

Asian Games 2026, Full India Results Day 9: Here's how the athletes performed on Sunday (HT_PRINT)

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Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly lost to Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia in the women's doubles quarterfinal.

Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila lost to Huang Dongping-Feng Yan Zhe of China in mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Unnati Hooda lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles quarterfinal.

PV Sindhu lost to China's Chen Yufei in the women's singles quarter-final.

Athletics

Murali Sreeshankar and David Solomon qualified for the final from the men's long jump qualification.

Tejaswin Shankar finished in 14.33s for 932 points in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heats.

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan finished 4th, and Yashas Palaksha did not finish in the men's 400m hurdles heats.

Tejaswin Shankar finished with 36.77m and 599 points in the men's decathlon discus throw.

Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan qualified for the final from the women's 400m hurdles heats.

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{{^usCountry}} Manju Rani finished 6th, and Priyanka Goswami was disqualified in the women's marathon race walk. Weighlifting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manju Rani finished 6th, and Priyanka Goswami was disqualified in the women's marathon race walk. Weighlifting {{/usCountry}}

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Harjinder Kaur finished 9th in the women's 69kg final.

Surfing

Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu all advanced to round 3 of shortboard.

Kamali Prakash lost in women's shortboard round 3.

Boxing

Ankush beat Nekruz Salimov of Tajikistan in the men's 80kg quarterfinal.

Archery

India beat the UAE and Bhutan in the round of 16 and the quarterfinal in the compound men's team event.

India beat Mongolia and Kazakhstan in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals in the compound women's team event.

India beat the UAE and Vietnam in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals in the recurve mixed team event.

India beat Mongolia and Kazakhstan in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals in the compound mixed team event.

Shooting

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Neeru is 1st, Aashima Ahlawat is 16th, and Manisha Keer is 24th, after day 1 of women's trap qualifying.

Kynan Chenai is 11th, Shapath Bharadwaj 22nd, and Ahvar Rizvi 35th after day 1 of men's trap qualifying,

Fencing

India beat Indonesia in the women's sabre round-of-16 match.

India lost to Uzbekistan in the women's team sabre quarterfinal.

Sepaktakraw

India lost to South Korea in the women's double Group B match.

Kurash

Sangita lost to Charmea Quelino of the Philippines in the women's -57kg round of 32 bout.

Bharti lost to Tahereh Azarpeivand of Iran in the women's -57 kg round-of-16 bout.

Yash Kumar Chauhan lost to Shakarmamad Mirmamadov of Tajikistan in the men's +90kg round of 16.

Vishal lost to Kunathip Yea-On of Thailand in the men's +90kg quarterfinal.

Equestrian

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Hriday Chheda/Dono Di Maggio and Jai Sud/Goofy La Perle finished 8th and 9th, respectively, in the dressage individual final.